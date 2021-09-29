Dr Watt: Concerns raised over text messages with female patient

A medical ethics expert has said interactions between former Belfast Trust neurologist Dr Michael Watt and a patient raise serious concerns.

London-based barrister Daniel Sokol made the comment after reviewing evidence obtained by BBC Spotlight, including text messages between Dr Watt and the woman that were sent between 2017 and 2020.

The Belfast Trust said it would raise the matter with the relevant organisations.

Dr Watt's clinical practice at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital is the subject of three ongoing high-level inquiries.

In 2018, his work was subject to the biggest ever patient recall in NI medical history with over 3,000 cases reviewed.

His solicitor informed the BBC programme Dr Watt's mental health had worsened over the past two years and he could not respond.

The woman, 'Jane', whose identity was not revealed, first met Dr Watt in 2002. He diagnosed her with epilepsy.

'Jane' had suffered a miscarriage in the 1990s and later discovered tissue from her baby had been kept at the Royal Victoria Hospital without her knowledge.

She said she was traumatised and did not want to go back to the hospital.

She told Spotlight she then met Dr Watt in coffee shops and, for a time, the meetings were also medical consultations.

Mr Sokol said the location of the meetings suggested a “lapse of judgment on the part of the doctor”.

"A coffee shop is somewhere where you go and meet friends. It's not somewhere where you go and see a doctor,” said the barrister.

"It's difficult in such a location to maintain privacy, it's difficult to maintain confidentiality.”

The woman claimed that after a meeting with Dr Watt, he kissed her on the lips, and although she felt the kiss was inappropriate, she laughed it off because she did not like confrontation. She also said still needed Dr Watt as her neurologist.

Mr Sokol said all medical codes of conduct forbid a doctor pursuing a romantic or sexual relationship with a patient.

"Kissing on the lips clearly is an overstepping of the boundary - in fact it's not an overstepping, the boundary is a tiny line in the distance,” he explained.

Later in 2016, a GP raised a red flag over Dr Watt's care. Then in June 2017, the neurologist was withdrawn from seeing patients.

The BBC reported on text exchanges between Dr Watt and ‘Jane’ which took place between October 2017 and January 2020.

Mr Sokol told Spotlight he believes that even though Dr Watt was withdrawn from patient care during the period covered by the texts, he should have been behaving as though 'Jane' was still his patient.

"It appears this patient wants to re-establish the relationship, the therapeutic relationship, as soon as it's permitted and so therefore this doctor should treat this individual as a patient."

The messages show Dr Watt inviting 'Jane' to his house when he is alone, adding "entirely safe" and "and no funny business x" via text message.

According to 'Jane', the "no funny business" meant "basically he won't attempt to kiss me again as he had done previously", which she did not trust would be the case, declining his invitation.

Mr Sokol said that 'Jane' could be considered vulnerable and dependent on Dr Watt and it was "particularly troubling" that Dr Watt had insisted she come to his house, saying at one point "oh go on".

Dr Watt also exchanged texts with 'Jane' in the summer of 2019 when at that time, patients and their families were anxiously awaiting a delayed report on the recall of patients. They were unaware it had been postponed because Dr Watt had been assessed as at risk of suicide.

He texted 'Jane' around the time of that assessment, indicating that he was off sick for financial reasons, saying: "Still hanging together. Now off on sick to try and prevent the buggers stopping paying me.”

Dr Watt then tells 'Jane' that he had upcoming appointments with occupational health and psychiatry.

Then, a couple of weeks later, 'Jane' texted to ask him how those appointments had gone, to which he wrote: "They've concluded a significant risk of me topping myself and have postponed the publication of the recall results.”

The text finished with two 'crying with laughter' emojis.

Spotlight approached Dr Watt for his account of all of the text exchanges but his solicitor said the deterioration in his mental health over the past two years left him unable to respond.

The programme stressed it only has ‘’Jane’s’ account of the matter, and a single text message could not provide a clear and detailed insight into Dr Watt's mental state either then or now.

Therese Ward, a former patient of Dr Watt, who, like others, has been anxiously awaiting the publication of the recall results, said she found that text message astounding.

"It's just incredible. That he would put in a message, in a Whatsapp message to a former patient, that there was 'a significant risk of me topping myself and have postponed the publication of the recall results' and he laughs,” she said.

"He is laughing at us patients. I find that outrageous, absolutely outrageous that he finds this funny."

Dr Watt's former employer, the Belfast Trust, told the BBC that it was co-operating with all inquiries related to Dr Watt's care and would ensure the matters raised would be brought to the attention of all relevant bodies.

A statement on behalf of neurology recall patient support group said: "In light of the revelations broadcast on BBC spotlight, former patients of Dr Michael Watt are calling for immediate action.

"As a patient group we are completely devastated and have lost faith in the Independent Neurology Inquiry".

They added: "We also call upon the Health Minister Robin Swann to immediately address the issues which have been revealed in the Spotlight programme, as well as the lack of confidence which patients now feel in the INI. Once again patients and their families have been left traumatised.

"Belfast Trust must now write to all those patients who underwent an Epidural Blood Patch in order to seek urgent clarity and establish a true picture of how many Blood Patches Michael Watt carried out.

"The contributors to the programme must be commended for their bravery in speaking out. We urge anyone who has been affected by last night’s programme to contact their local MLA or the Patient and Client Council for support."