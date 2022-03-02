Drug addicts being left amputees after injecting cocaine, warns addiction expert

Expert issues warning over the dangerous practice as cocaine use continues to soar

Surgeons are amputating drug addicts’ legs as a result of the devastating effects of injecting cocaine, it has been warned.

An addiction expert has said cocaine is now replacing heroin as the drug of choice for many addicts in Northern Ireland.

Chris Rintoul from social justice and harm reduction charity Cranstoun said many people are injecting it into their leg to achieve the quickest high.

But he warned the practise is leading to an increase in the number of blood-borne and other life-changing complications for users.

He was speaking as officials released the latest drug death statistics for Northern Ireland.

They have revealed that deaths linked to drugs more than doubled between 2010 and 2020.

According to figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), there were 55 heroin deaths here in 2020, compared to 36 cocaine deaths over the 12 months.

However, the rise between 2010 and 2020 has been significantly higher in cocaine deaths.

Chris explained: “Heroin use has been increasing since 2014 and is now a much, much more prevalent drug than it ever was previously.

“That’s because there was a very rapid change in the way heroin was sold, Northern Ireland became a normal country.

“If you think back to the Troubles, there weren’t very many drugs around and that’s because of the security situation.

“There were 24-hour vehicle check points everywhere, it wasn’t very simple to move drugs into or around Northern Ireland at the time.

“Another factor was that paramilitaries would target heroin users, not because they were selling the drug, but because they were using it.

“However, since the Good Friday Agreement, we have become a lot more normalised and we’re seeing a lot more of what happens in other European countries happen here.

"So, heroin was more available and used more frequently, but we have recently seen a massive increase in people injecting cocaine, so much more than heroin injection.

“Cocaine is much more readily available and is cheaper to buy in small quantities, you might pay £25 for a bag of heroin whereas you can buy a small amount of cocaine for much less.

“However, there is so much more exposure to risk with injecting cocaine — it can cause quite significant damage if it isn’t injected properly into the vein because it is very acidic and it will then burn the tissue in the leg.

“Users tell us they prefer to inject into the leg as the high is quicker and also it’s more discreet as they don’t have marks on their arms or hands, but it’s resulting in people losing their legs.

“We’re also seeing an increase in the number of blood-borne infections, particularly since lockdown.”

Chris also criticised the fact that the latest available statistics only cover up to the end of 2020.

He said the delay in releasing information on drug-related deaths makes it much more difficult to spot patterns and potential issues, which then allows support services to respond.

He also hit out at efforts by health officials to reduce drug-related deaths by changing prescribing policies without considering the unintended consequences.

He said scaling back the prescription of drugs such as Lyrica and diazepam has resulted in more people turning to legal highs.

“The problem is they are much, much more potent,” he said. “There is an argument for changing prescribing rules but there’s no point in stopping prescribing one drug without making sure the proper support services have been put in place and alternative treatments are available.”

According to the NISRA figures, there have been 135 deaths linked to psychoactive substances, of which 50 were recorded in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dr Donna Mullen, chair of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Northern Ireland, said the statistics show that drug deaths are continuing to rise.

She said: “It’s a tragedy that most people dying, are dying young. The report also highlights the ongoing need to improve access to services for people with addictions.

“Funding for addictions here in Northern Ireland is much lower than the rest of the UK and Ireland.

“This cannot go on and we’d urge politicians at Stormont to ensure addiction services are adequately funded.

“We welcomed the new strategy launched in September 2021. If it is fully implemented, then it could help people get access to the treatment they so desperately need.”

NISRA released its latest report on drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, which revealed there were 218 drug-related deaths registered here in 2020.

This was more than double the 92 drug-related deaths recorded in 2010 and showed an increase of 27 from the 191 deaths recorded in 2019.

More than half of the 218 drug-related deaths recorded in 2020 were men aged 25 to 44, with 67 in the 25 to 34 age group and a further 54 aged between 35 and 44.

Men accounted for just over 70% of all drug-related deaths in 2020.

Opioids were mentioned on more death certificates between 2010 and 2020 than any other type of drug and were linked to 947 deaths over the period.

The most frequently mentioned of these were heroin and morphine, linked to 310 deaths, and Tramadol, which was included on 281 death certificates.

The statistics also indicate that there are notably higher numbers of drug-related deaths in areas of deprivation across Northern Ireland.

People living in the most deprived areas are almost five times more likely to die from a drug-related death than those in the least deprived areas.