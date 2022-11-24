Drug deaths: There’s not enough help and support out there, says family of young man who died on streets

Patrick McIlroy, who died on the streets of Belfast in June 2022, with his aunt Bernie

Family members of Patrick McIlroy, a 27-year old man who died of a drug overdose earlier this year, have called for greater help for addicts after the latest official statistics revealed there were 212 drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland last year.

Almost three-quarters (73.6%) of drug related deaths in 2021 were men, according to Nisra’s figures.

The 2021 total (212) is a decrease from 218 in 2020 but more than double that recorded a decade ago (102 in 2011).

Bernie and Rebecca McIlroy were Patrick’s aunts.

“To me, there’s nothing really being done for them because there’s nothing for them,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca said that she thinks if more facilities for more young men like Patrick were available, these numbers would be lower.

“When it comes to your own door, it’s only then you realise how bad it is,” said Bernie.

After Patrick died, they said they had their “eyes opened.”

Since his death, they have volunteered with homeless services in an effort to help other young men in the same situation.

They have been shocked by the amount of young people on the streets and addicted to drugs.

“We had Patrick when he was trying to come off it,” said Bernie.

“He lay on the bed shaking. He was in terrible pain, he was throwing up. He couldn’t even hold water down.”

They think that more help needs to be available during the withdrawal stage, when people suffering addiction feel they “have to get their next fix” to stop the symptoms.

“There’s not enough help and support, you can’t look down on them,” added Rebecca.

The impact Patrick’s loss has had on his aunts is devastating.

“I still go into the town looking for him. I know he’s not there but I still have to go looking for him,” said Bernie.