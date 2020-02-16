Drug seizures by staff at Hydebank prison rise by over 700% in a year

The number of drug confiscations at a Northern Ireland prison increased by more than 700% in just one year.

Hydebank Wood College in Belfast houses young offenders and females and has a total population of 178.

According to figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph, drugs were confiscated from prisoners or their cells at Hydebank Wood on 157 occasions last year.

This was an increase of 726% from the previous year (19 finds) and is greater than the number of drug confiscations in the previous three years combined.

From 2016 to 2019, a total of 212 drug confiscations were carried out.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the recovery of illicit drugs demonstrates the "professionalism and success" of the security teams across the prison system.

Figures from the other two local prisons, Maghaberry and Magilligan, show drug use is a widespread issue.

Drugs were recovered 238 times by staff at Maghaberry last year, with consistent levels of confiscations in 2016, 2017 and 2018. At the medium-security Magilligan Prison, there were 40 instances were drugs were found in 2019 - a 43% decrease from the previous year.

Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson Doug Beattie said the availability of drugs at Hydebank Wood is a "real problem".

"There's two ways of looking at this. The first is that the Northern Ireland Prison Service are being extremely proactive and successful in identifying drugs in the prison or coming into the prison, so in many ways we have to applaud that," he said.

Conerns: Doug Beattie

"But the worrying concern is that there seems to be a drastic increase in drugs within Hydebank and this is a question that needs to be asked of the Prison Service. Do they think there has been an influx of drugs into that prison, or do they think it's a case of more successful targeting of drugs coming into the prison?

"If it's the former and there is more drugs in the prison, then the question has to be asked of how they are going to address this. They also need to find out the statistics on those who have taken drugs before staff have had the chance to confiscate them."

Mr Beattie added that drug rehabilitation must always be part of the solution to the problem as "prisons reflect society".

Naomi Long said: "[Prison staff's] success is keeping people in our care safe and they should be commended for that work.

"While there are some people determined to smuggle illicit materials into prison, Northern Ireland Prison Service staff are equally determined to disrupt supply.

Justice Minister Naomi Long

"The Northern Ireland Prison Service continues to work closely with partners such as the PSNI, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and others such as drug counselling services to prevent and reduce the supply in prisons and treat those who misuse and abuse substances."

A 2019 report into prisoner safety by Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland and the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority recognised that drug abuse in prisons was an ongoing problem.

"The misuse of substances, including alcohol, but in particular the misuse of illicit drugs, new psychoactive substances and prescription drugs continued to be a serious and significant issue for the Northern Ireland Prison Service," the report said.

"There had been a number of deaths in custody, and serious incidents as a result of the misuse of drugs, and inspection and IMB (Independent Monitoring Board) reports referred to the relative ease with which illicit drugs and prescription medication could be accessed and traded in prisons."

The report recommended installing body-scanning technology, which is already used in England and Wales, across the prison service in order to stem the supply of illicit drugs making their way into prisons.