DUP’s Ian Paisley urges health authority not to shut Co Antrim care home

The DUP MP Ian Paisley has called on a health regulator to reconsider the closure of a care home in Ballymoney.

Model Care Home has received notice it will close because of serious concerns surrounding the financial arrangements in place.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), which monitors health and social care facilities in Northern Ireland, said the decision had been made in the interest of patient safety.

In a statement, Mr Paisley called it “an alarming and distressful situation” for the residents, staff and families.

“I have for the past two days been in contact with RQIA and have asked to meet with them to establish a process where the excellent care Home would not have to close,” he said.

“The issues around closure are to do with financial structure of the business which is unique and not the level of care of standard of the home which is excellent.

“If this home were to close it would reduce a rural service significantly in Ballymoney and force families and residents to move away. There is an alternative course of action that must be found."

The TUV leader and North Antrim MLA, Jim Allister, also voiced his concerns at the closure.

“I am dismayed that the Model Care Home in Ballymoney has been placed under notice of closure,” he said.

"From discussions I had with the RQIA yesterday it is clear that this is not because of care issues but is purely because of finance.

“This pays scant regard for the interests of residents who are now to be forced from their home.”

A spokesman for the RQIA said it regretted the decision, but patient safety was the priority.

“As a result of serious concerns in relation to the registration status of The Model Care Home, Ballymoney, and an absence of assurances around its financial arrangements, on June 13 2022, RQIA made a successful application to a Justice of the Peace to cancel the registration of this service,” they said.

“RQIA acknowledges that this is a very difficult time for residents and families of The Model Care Home, and its staff. At present we are working closely with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, who are engaging with residents and their families directly affected by these circumstances.”

The statement added that RQIA had to ensure the management of The Model Care Home was held accountable for the safety and wellbeing of residents, and that the business and financial arrangements to support the delivery of safe and effective care.

“In the absence of such assurances RQIA must exercise its duties under the legislation. Throughout this, our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of its residents.”

Representatives for the Model Care Home have been contacted.