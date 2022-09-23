Edwin Poots’ comments on state of the NHS are pathetic, says head of GPs Dr Alan Stout

The head of GPs in Northern Ireland has hit out at comments made by a former Health Minister over the state of the NHS, branding them “pathetic”.

In a robust defence of healthcare workers across the region, Dr Alan Stout rejected a suggestion by DUP MLA Edwin Poots that problems accessing the crisis-hit health service are down to the Covid-19 response.

Instead, the chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland laid the blame firmly at the failure to establish a functioning Assembly and the budget uncertainty arising from this.

Dr Stout also repeated calls for the creation of an Executive to enable much-needed reform of the health service to address the rising number of excess deaths being recorded in Northern Ireland.

His comments on Twitter followed an appearance by Poots on BBC Radio Ulster yesterday morning in which he expressed concern after Health Minister Robin Swann extended the coronavirus legislation — which was due to lapse today — for another six-months.

In a letter to his Assembly colleagues explaining his rationale for the move, the UUP minister said he has “no plans and certainly no desire to introduce any further restrictions”.

However, speaking on the Stephen Nolan show, Mr Poots said all three DUP ministers will be writing to Mr Swann to express concern at the development.

He said emergency powers are not required as “huge volumes” of people are not dying from Covid-19 and that “Robin Swann should be focussing on the things that are actually taking people’s lives”.

He continued: “In the UK every day we are seeing excess deaths, there is a strong view out there that a lot of that relates to Covid. So I’m sorry, I’m not going to be giving the go-ahead to take measures where there is unintended consequences and because of what happened during Covid-19 when it was virulent and causing real problems.

“As a consequence of some of the actions we took, there are more people dying today than would have otherwise been the case.

Alan Stout from the British Medical Association

“I know that cancer clinics are not doing the work they were, GPs are still not operating in the way they did previously and the consequence of that, you don’t see someone, you talk to them on the telephone.

“The GP doesn’t put their hand on someone’s neck or stomach and identify that cancer at that early stage, these things are not good for the health service. Therefore we do have to challenge them.”

Responding, Dr Stout said excess deaths is a result of the fact the health service is overstretched and unable to cope with demand.

He said: “The lack of understanding is terrifying and is now pathetic. We need an Executive and a proper multi-year budget to move from constant firefighting to proper change.”

The DUP was asked to comment on Dr Stout’s latest appeal for a fully functioning Assembly but did not respond.

A party spokesman said: “DUP ministers have written to the Health Minister reminding him that his decision to retain these special powers is in itself controversial and they do not consent to the powers being retained.

“During the height of the pandemic, exceptional measures had to be taken but such powers were taken on the basis that they would end.”