Emergency departments at Southern Trust hospitals ‘very busy’
Emma MontgomeryBelfast Telegraph
Emergency departments at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and Craigavon Area Hospital are “very busy”, with patients being warned of long waits.
The Southern Trust posted a tweet that warned “high numbers” of people were attending emergency departments this evening.
“People with less urgent symptoms will have a very long wait,” it continued.
The public has been asked to use the Trust’s phone first service for urgent but non-life threatening symptoms on 0300 123 3111.
