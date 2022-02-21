Emergency departments in Western Trust under ‘significant pressure’

Emergency departments in Western Trust hospitals are said to be “extremely busy” with 40 people awaiting admission.

Both Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) are experiencing “significant pressure”.

At the hospital in Derry city there are 101 people with 29 awaiting admission.

In Fermanagh’s SWAH, 46 people are in attendance with 11 awaiting admission.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We are appealing to families and carers to support timely discharges to help free up beds.”

The public has also been advised to contact the appropriate phone number.

“For life-threatening, medical or mental health emergency, call 999 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department.

“For all other urgent medical matters, Phone First 0300 020 6000.

“We urge the public to explore other healthcare providers if your condition is non urgent.”