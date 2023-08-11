Ex-consultant at centre of NI urology patient recall describes health probe as ‘questionable’

A former urology consultant at the centre of a patient recall scandal has criticised the Southern Health and Social Care Trust for its handling of a major healthcare review which he described as “questionable”.

It comes after health officials confirmed that more than 350 individuals who were treated by Aidan O’Brien have had their medical care altered following scrutiny of 2,112 patients’ records.

As a result of the Lookback Review, 527 patients were identified as requiring an appointment with a urologist, with 352 individuals being told that changes to their treatment were necessary.

However Mr O’Brien has urged “caution” when considering the outcome of the review which he said was was initiated “on foot of an incorrect allegation” made by the trust.

Initial concerns raised had included delays of treatment for surgery patients under the care of the consultant urologist.

The now-retired medic rejects claims that patients had not been placed on a waiting list for readmission for ureteric stent removal or replacement.

“Changes to management plans, such as those exemplified in the report, are commonly recommended or required when patients are reviewed or when their elective admissions for procedures are considered, for several reasons – including changes in their circumstances, changes in their general health or in the condition being managed," Mr O’Brien said.

“Such changes have been all the more commonly required when patients have waited years for review and years for elective admission due to the inadequacy of the urology service provided by Southern Health and Social Care Trust.”

Mr O’Brien said that the Lookback Review has been conducted by the trust without him being consulted or given any input.

"I therefore believe that the report contains questionable inferences and conclusions which should be regarded with caution,” he said.

"I remain fully engaged with the ongoing independent public inquiry, which is looking more broadly at urology services which have been provided by the trust.”

The independent public inquiry into urology services in the Southern HSCT is being chaired by Christine Smith KC and is due to recommence hearing from witnesses in September.

The Lookback Review, designed to ensure patients received the right treatment and to remedy care where necessary, has been expanded to include patients who were seen by Mr O’Brien for prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancer.

The trust confirmed on Wednesday that Individuals treated for renal stone disease will also have their care reviewed following the publication of the first outcomes report.

Health officials have expressed concerns about a number of patients they believe received treatment from Mr O’Brien in a private capacity.

“The trust is calling on any private patients of Mr O’ Brien, who may be concerned about any aspect of their urology care and treatment and who would like to be included in the Lookback Review to come forward,” a spokesperson said.

"As the trust has no direct access to Mr O’Brien’s private patient records, we would encourage any private patient wishing to be included to make contact."

The chief executive of the Southern Trust, Maria O’Kane, issued an apology to all those affected.

A freephone helpline number has been set up to assist urology patients and provide answers to the many questions they may have about the review.

Anyone with concerns has been urged to call 0800 414 8520 between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.