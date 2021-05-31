Executive told to act over ban on smoking in car with a child in it

Department of Health promised last January that regulations would be fully introduced

The Executive is facing criticism over its claimed lack of action on banning smoking in cars where children are present.

Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation is urging ministers to act and bring in a new law to penalise individuals for smoking in their private vehicles.

The Department of Health promised last January that regulations would be introduced.

Read more Quitting dreaded weed cuts risk of getting and dying from Covid

"Draft regulations to restrict smoking in private vehicles when children are present were consulted on in 2017, but were unable to be progressed at that time as they are subject to Northern Ireland Assembly approval," a department spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It is anticipated that the draft regulations will be brought forward for the necessary approvals in the near future."

Smoking in a car, even with the window open, means large amounts of fumes circulate within the vehicle and are breathed in by all those present, according to Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation.

Legislation in the rest of the UK and in Ireland makes it illegal to smoke in a vehicle with someone under 18 was introduced in 2015. In England and Wales, the smoker faces a fine of £50 as does the driver for allowing it to happen.

The partnership organisation pointed out that the Assembly voted in favour of the ban in 2016, but its introduction was delayed with its collapse.

"When the power sharing government was restored in 2020, it was once again promised that these new regulations would be forthcoming," the organisation said. "Unfortunately, Covid intervened and nothing has moved forward in the almost 18 months since."

The call is being made on World No Tobacco Day.

“Throughout our lives one in five of us will sadly develop a lung condition. This can have a huge impact on our lives, and we must do all we can to prevent this from happening to more people," said Joseph Carter, head of Asthma UK & the British Lung Foundation Northern Ireland.

"Smoking is incredibly dangerous as it both damages your lungs and contributes to the development of other conditions such as cancer. This is especially true for young children, who’s lungs are still developing.

“Being trapped in a smoke-filled car leads to high levels of exposure to second-hand smoke and puts our children at risk. Continued delay will see more of our children suffer and see Northern Ireland continue to lag behind the rest of the UK and the Republic.

Pam Cameron, DUP MLA for South Antrim, is supporting the call for a ban. She wrote to Health Minister Robin Swann regarding new regulations but claims to have received no clarity on these would be brought into effect.

“The Health Minister claims this is a priority for him; if that is truly the case then we need to see less vague commitments and more real action to bring forward these regulations and help keep our children safe,” Ms Cameron said.

“It’s now been almost 18 months since the Assembly was restored.”

Health Minister Robin Swann said last night: “I remain committed to banning smoking in cars when children are present. I very much regret that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed progress on this and other important issues.”