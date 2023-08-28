Face coverings ‘should be mandatory for hospital visitors’, says disability rights advocate

Sorcha Eastwood casts her vote in the 2017 General Election, with her husband, Dale Shirlo

There have been renewed calls for face coverings to be mandatory for hospital visitors in Northern Ireland to help protect patients.

One man suffering from autoimmune conditions and long Covid said this should be “normal procedure”, while a leading GP said the wearing of masks is vitally important to protect those who are clinically vulnerable.

Kells man Mark Young and Dr Tom Black were speaking after Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood, whose husband is undergoing cancer treatment in Belfast City Hospital, raised concerns over the lack of mask wearing among visitors.

In response the Belfast Trust said face coverings are no longer mandatory, with some exceptions, adding: “Whilst visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, we do not have the power to enforce this.”

Mark Young (40), who is a disability rights advocate, is immunosuppressed and has several health conditions requiring frequent hospital visits.

“In regards to masking in hospitals and I’ve said this all along, I think it should be the normal procedure due to the situation of the facilities,” he said.

“It’s the one place where you’re guaranteed to come into contact with cancer patients, immunosuppressed patients or vulnerable elderly people.

“Many people in those categories will control their own level of risk in their own life and what they go to or avoid, but hospitals are not like a cinema or coffee shop where they can just decide to avoid them to protect themselves. Hospital visits or stays are essential to their long-term health.

“When you’re severely immunosuppressed the cold or flu can have serious consequences for you. The last thing you need is to pick up an infection in the one place you need to attend to manage your health.”

Dr Tom Black said he would expect all visitors to wards with clinically vulnerable patients to wear masks.

“I wear a mask when seeing all my patients, primarily to ensure they do not catch anything that I may have contracted from another patient,” he said.

“In the likes of respiratory wards or haematology wards, for the safety of patients I would expect all visitors to wear masks and hospital management should show leadership to ensure this happens. This is analogous to the stop smoking campaign years ago, before then people would smoke in hospitals, but that was stamped out.

“You have to remember that a hospital is a community service and one person’s individual rights do not trump the rights of everyone else. All of us have a responsibility to help protect one another and wearing face coverings is a way of doing that. What harm would it do to a visitor to wear a mask? None.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Sorcha Eastwood described the haematology ward at Belfast City Hospital where her husband Dale is being treated as “not fit for purpose” and raised concerns over infection control.

In response, the Belfast Trust said it deploys “strict infection, prevention and control practices in keeping with policy requirements” with infection prevention control practices in the ward “continually independently audited, with a consistent high level of compliance”.

“In relation to Covid-19, face coverings are no longer mandatory, with some exceptions. Whilst visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, we do not have the power to enforce this,” a spokesperson said.

“The Trust acknowledges that the infrastructure on Ward 10 North requires improvement, and we have been working with the commissioners and the Department of Health for a number of years to secure investment for a new single-bedded unit, which is in progress at present.

“If any patient or family member wishes to raise concerns we would encourage them to speak to the nurse in charge.”