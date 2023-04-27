‘Failure to communicate’ led to Christmas Day choking death of patient at Mid Ulster Hospital

The Northern Trust have been fined £10,000 following the death of Mr Gerard McElhone (50) from choking

A failure to communicate and implement dietary requirements led to the death of a man at a Co Londonderry hospital, an investigation has found.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) has been fined £10,000 after entering a guilty plea to a single health and safety offence in relation to an incident that occurred at a Magherafelt Hospital.

A joint investigation into the death of Gerard McElhone (50) on Christmas Day 2014 had been undertaken by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and PSNI.

Mr McElhone was a patient at the Mid Ulster Hospital and had been placed on a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed.

On December 25, 2014, he choked on a Brussels sprout and died later that evening.

The investigation found that Mr McElhone was given the Brussels sprout in error by a member of staff, at his request on Christmas Day.

Although Mr McElhone’s dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, they were not effectively communicated.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust, as an employer, failed to ensure that reasonably practicable steps were taken to ensure the safety of Mr McElhone, the investigation found.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Linda Murphy stressed the importance of that communication in health care settings.

“Choking can have serious consequences but is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk,” she said.

“In this tragic case there was a failure to effectively communicate and implement dietary restrictions for Mr McElhone.

“Effective communication of a patient’s dietary requirements is vital in all health care settings.”

The NHSCT said in a statement: “The Trust, its staff and all involved in Mr McElhone’s care deeply regret the events of Christmas Day 2014 and we extend an unreserved apology, and genuine remorse and regret, to Mr McElhone’s family.

“The death of Mr McElhone is a stark reminder to everyone within the organisation that, no matter the intentions or endeavour, or the procedures and planning, sometimes things can still go wrong.

“His death was a humbling and salutary reminder of this, and nothing the Trust says can, or should, detract from the hurt felt by Mr McElhone’s family and we acknowledge their devastating loss.

“In the time since December 2014, the Trust has taken significant steps to improve processes and procedures. This has included steps taken to reduce the risk of such tragic cases occurring through further training, communication, increased awareness of the risks of choking and more specific provision of modified meals for patients who require them.

“The Trust accepts that the fine imposed by the Court reflects the seriousness of the offence and we re-iterate our profound apology to Mr McElhone’s family.”