Family of Co Down man who died after asthma attack urge other sufferers to take condition seriously

The devastated family of a young Co Down man who died suddenly after suffering an asthma attack have urged other sufferers not to ignore the seriousness of the condition.

Michael Kearney (25) passed away at his family home in Ballynoe near Downpatrick last Sunday.

The call centre worker was laid to rest following a funeral service held in St Patrick’s Church, Legamaddy today.

A funeral notice described him as the much-loved son of Angela and Liam, and the loving brother of Ashley, Patrick, Alan and Elaine.

It also said Mr Kearney’s death was very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Speaking ahead of the Requiem Mass, his aunt Roisin McCartan said the loss of Mr Kearney - who she described as “happy-go-lucky” - had left the family “totally devastated”.

She told the Irish News that her nephew “always had his inhalers”.

The Co Down man was found by his 17-year-old sister, who was forced to enter her sibling’s home via a bathroom window into the property, the newspaper reproted yesterday.

The teenager then began performing CPR while calling for an ambulance and alerting family.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, Mr Kearney passed away at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had suffered an asthma attack.

Mrs McCartan said the family had not expected that to be the cause of death, saying her nephew, who had recently started a new job that he “loved” with Ulster Bank, had always had asthma and managed the condition with his inhalers.

“He would have taken them regularly. He wouldn’t have gone anywhere without them or would have phoned if he went anywhere without them and some of us had to go and take his inhaler to him,” she explained.

“It was very quick, very sudden. It was a matter of minutes. We weren’t expecting it. Asthma never even came into the family’s minds but the results came back and it was asthma.”

She said Mr Kearney - a former pupil of St Malachy’s High School in Castlewellan - was loveable and kind-hearted.

“He would have done anything for anybody. It didn’t matter what it was. He was very caring and very attentive to all of us. Family was everything to him,” she continued.

“He had a very colourful personality, very bubbly and happy-go-lucky, and he loved his family and friends.

“Everybody knew him and he was the type of wee fella, if you were down in the dumps, he would cheer you up.”

Mrs McCartan added: “We are just totally devastated and the whole community, because everybody knows everybody, is just completely devastated.

“There’s just a void. He was just a lovely person and a wee rainbow.”

She stressed that the sudden death of her nephew underlined how serious the asthma can be,

“He wasn’t attending the doctor and there were no signs of being poorly. He managed it but we just didn’t realise it was going to take him in the end. So many people don’t give it the awareness of how serious it is,” said Mrs McCartan.

“Any tightness you feel in the chest, go and get it checked out and always have an inhaler or be aware where you can go to get a spray inhaler. It is a serious condition, even though people manage it every day.”