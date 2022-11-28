Family of elderly Craigavon hospital patient raise concerns she was left ‘freezing’, with one heater shared beween four rooms

The family of an elderly patient at Craigavon Area Hospital have raised concerns that she was left "literally freezing and suffering" in a private room in the hospital.

Patricia Malone-Sharp (81) has been in hospital care in one form or another following complications from hip replacement surgery carried out in the spring.

Patricia's nephew Paul Olsen said she has been in Craigavon Area Hospital since last week in a private room which is not adequately heated.

Paul said she was provided with a plug-in radiator for a period on Friday, which gave her some relief, however the heater was being shared between four different rooms and was taken from Patricia's room on Friday night, leaving her "freezing".

Since May, Patricia has contracted pneumonia three times in various settings and now has sepsis.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Paul said his family are extremely concerned about the situation.

"My aunt had hip replacement surgery back in the spring down in Dublin, but has had complications ever since, with the wound from the surgery and other things. She was moved to Craigavon Area Hospital about four months ago, then to Lurgan, and back to Craigavon, where she is now," he said.

"During that time she has had pneumonia on three occasions and now has sepsis. On Friday, for a time, she was provided with a plug-in radiator which made a huge difference, but she didn't have it it all day.

"We then discovered that the radiator was being shared between four rooms.

"My aunt is frail but entirely lucid and she is constantly on the phone to my mother, her sister, and we are terribly worried but nobody will do anything. She can't be left to freeze and suffer. She is already very frail and we just want the best care for her."

It is understood that Patricia's room has since been provided with a heater.

The Southern Trust said that, while it cannot comment on individual patient cases: "We encourage any patient/family member with concerns about our services to contacting our Service User Feedback team.

"Each concern/complaint is fully investigated before we send a comprehensive response back to the person making the complaint. The team can be contacted by telephoning (028) 37564600 or by emailing serviceuserfeedback@southerntrust.hscni.net”.

The news comes just weeks after Craigavon Area Hospital became the latest healthcare facility here to appeal for help freeing up beds and coming under extreme pressure, with 138 patients waiting in the emergency department (ED) and ambulances queued outside at one stage.

At the time, the Southern Trust said, like many other hospitals across NI, it was working "far beyond the capacity that is available".

"We are facing particular ongoing challenges in admitting patients and managing these pressures is a huge ongoing daily challenge for our exhausted staff,” a spokesperson said.

“Reduced access to domiciliary care packages and limited nursing or residential home places, makes it very challenging to meet the increasing demand for support at the point of discharge.

“However, it is vital that where possible, patients leave the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge. It is also important that individuals are made aware that there are increased risks for patients staying in hospital after they are medically fit for discharge, as this can lead to a loss of muscle strength, which can lead to the patient deteriorating.

“Therefore, we are asking all patients and families to support our hospitals by freeing up beds required for very sick patients."