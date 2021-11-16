Family of well-known NI businesswoman who died from rare blood disorder urge public to donate platelets

The family of a well-known Co Antrim businesswoman who died suddenly from a rare blood disorder is aiming to raise awareness of the need for more platelet donations in Northern Ireland.

Ruth Gamble (62) was the owner of Paparazzi in Lisburn, a long-established ladies’ designer boutique which was a regular at Belfast Fashion Week.

A vibrant personality who loved fashion, Ruth and husband Brian have also had shops in Banbridge and Newcastle.

Hundreds of messages of sorrow and shock on social media followed the announcement of Ruth’s untimely death on November 4 after developing the blood disorder Aplastic Anemia.

A rare and serious condition, it occurs when the body stops producing enough platelets and can develop at any age.

Usually controlled with blood transfusions, Ruth’s condition was further complicated as she had an extremely rare blood type.

Doctors treating her had to issue an appeal to blood banks worldwide and were able to get donations from Italy and Amsterdam.

Ruth Gamble and her son Kurtis

Platelet donation is separate to blood donation and only one UK match was found for Ruth, not enough to give her the level of treatment she needed.

Now her heartbroken son Kurtis is supporting his aunt Mandy Baxter in launching a campaign to create awareness for more people to donate platelets as well as rarer blood types.

Kurtis (29), a mechanical engineer who lives in Sheffield, said: “Mum took ill on my birthday on September 16. I had been home two weeks before that and she was fit and healthy.

“She had random bruises on her arms and legs and little blood blisters in her mouth which were hurting when she ate.

“She went to the GP and he did blood tests. He rang her a couple of days later to say her platelets were very low and she needed to go to A&E.

“She was admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital and at first they thought it was leukaemia and transferred her to the oncology unit in the City Hospital.

“They took a bone marrow sample and discovered she had Aplastic Anemia, which apparently is so rare it only affects three people in a million.

“We were told that typically it took between three and six months to treat, provided she got regular blood and platelet transfusions.

“The issue then was that mum’s blood was an extremely rare type and not as readily available. To have such a rare condition and such a rare blood type too was a horrible combination.”

The family still haven’t received all the details and she died on November 4 from a severe brain bleed.

Kurtis added: “We still don’t know the full picture but before she died, her medical team were trying to arrange for her to have a bone morrow transplant in King’s College Hospital in London.

“I and her brother Peter were tested and we were a partial match but not enough to be able to donate.

“Mum took a bleed on her brain because her platelets were low and passed away on November 4 before they could find a donor.

“To see her fit and healthy one week and then to lose her so quickly is hard to accept.

“Mum looked after herself and she looked about 50 instead of 62. She was always very stylish and she did a lot of good work through her shop, raising funds for local churches and schools.”

As the family wait on answers, Ruth’s sister-in-law Mandy Baxter, from Portadown, has launched a determined campaign to drive more people to Northern Ireland’s only platelet donation centre run by the NI Blood Transfusion Service at Belfast City Hospital.

She said: “I was surprised to discover there was a platelet donation centre here in Northern Ireland as I never knew about it.

“I think most of us are ignorant to the fact that blood donation and platelet donation are two separate donations entirely.

“One platelet donation can help save numerous lives.

“I want to make people aware of the importance of donating platelets and I would call on people with rare blood types in particular to consider donating.

“Unfortunately our family was not lucky enough to get Ruth strong enough for the stem cell transplant we were hoping for and now her husband and son have been left without the bright, beautiful light in their lives. A mother has been left bereft and all the family are stunned, shocked and devastated.

“I can’t believe that there is so little knowledge out there about something so vital that can save many lives.”

To find out more about blood and platelet donation, go to www.nibts.net.