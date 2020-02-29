Fears for residents and staff over Co Antrim care home closure

A worker from a care home that is due to close has spoken of their devastation at losing their job after working there for more than a decade.

The employee from Ravenhill Private Nursing Home has also raised concerns that it may be difficult to find alternative accommodation for the residents living there.

It is home to 36 elderly people, of which 33 have been placed there by the Northern Trust.

The trust has said that it is working to find new accommodation for the residents of the Greenisland, Co Antrim home.

However, it has failed to say whether the owner of the home has given an assurance that the facility will remain open until suitable accommodation can be identified for everyone living there.

It has raised concerns that residents may have to move to new homes that are a significant distance from relatives.

The care assistant who works there hit out at the way the closure has been handled to date.

Families and staff were informed of the plan to shut the home in a meeting at the home on Thursday evening.

The care assistant said: "All staff members received a generic letter beginning 'Dear staff member' requesting their presence at Ravenhill.

"There has been a complete disregard for staff and residents.

"Many of these residents are dementia patients and a move will completely unsettle them or worse.

"There are only 21 beds available in the Northern Trust at the minute and we have over 30 residents that need a new home."

They added: "Another person was employed a few days ago, Thursday was their second shift, why do this if you plan to close?"

The owner of the home did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the Northern Trust did not respond to a query asking how many care home places are currently available in the trust area and how quickly residents will be expected to leave the home.

Instead, a spokeswoman said: "There are currently 36 residents in the home, of which 33 are Northern Trust service users.

"The trust will be working closely with residents, families and home staff to facilitate the transfer of these residents to appropriate alternative accommodation."

The home's website gives details on the efforts it makes to ensure residents are safe, comfortable and happy.

"We aim to preserve independence, privacy, dignity, and the right of choice they deserve at perhaps the most vulnerable time of their lives," it states.