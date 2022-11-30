Figures reveal highest number of suicides in Northern Ireland since 2015

Northern Ireland highest across UK per 100,000 population

Statistics from Nisra shows that the number of deaths by suicide in NI is at its highest rate since 2015 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There were 237 suicides in Northern Ireland last year, the highest annual figure recorded since 2015.

The latest statistics were reported by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) and cover the years between 2015 and 2021.

This year’s figures show an increase of 18 on the 219 suicide deaths registered in 2020.

Starkly, the figures also show Northern Ireland has a higher age-standardised rate of suicide per 100,000 population compared with the rest of the UK.

The rate of 14.3 suicides per 100,000 in Northern Ireland is higher than the 14 suicides per 100,000 population in Scotland and “notably above” the rate for England Wales which is 10.5 suicides per 100,000.

Breaking down the figures from 2021 by gender, Nisra said 176 suicide deaths were males and 61 were females. The organisation added that the suicide death rate for both males and females has been on a “general upward trajectory” since 2019.

Suicide deaths were highest in the figures for men between the ages of 25 and 29-years-old and 45 and 49-years-old.

For women, the highest number of suicide deaths were between the ages of 20 and 24-years-old.

Overall in 2021, one in every three suicide deaths was someone under the age of 30-years-old.

The Belfast Trust had the highest suicide rate at 17.9 deaths per 100,000 in 2021, followed by Western Trust at 16 deaths per 100,000. Meanwhile the Northern Trust had the lowest suicide rate in 2021 at 10.4 deaths per 100,000.

Northern Ireland’s most deprived areas had a suicide rate that was almost twice that of the least deprived areas in 2020 at 19.7 deaths per 100,000 in the most deprived areas, compared to 10.8 per 100,000 in the least deprived.