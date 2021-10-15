Financial package for GPs in NI will not be tied to number of face-to-face appointments

A financial package for GPs will not depend on the number of face-to-face appointments they carry out, it is understood.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced details of a £5.5m cash boost to support general practice over the challenging winter period.

It comes just a day after Health Secretary Sajid Javid incurred the wrath of GPs in England as he announced that family doctors who fail to provide an “appropriate” level of face-to-face appointments would not be eligible for new NHS funding worth £250m.

Mr Javid later cancelled a planned appearance at the Royal College of GPs’ annual conference in Liverpool yesterday.

Revealing details of the package for Northern Ireland GPs last night, Mr Swann said: “I recognise how important it is that people can access GP services when they need to do so.

“I must emphasise that GP practices have been open throughout the pandemic and will continue to use both face-to-face appointments and alternative consultations for patients as appropriate.”

While the Health Minister recognised the challenges experienced by patients in accessing GP surgeries, it is understood there are no plans to introduce league tables or set up a system that would allow patients to rate family doctors.

Dr Alan Stout

Work is under way to help improve access to GP surgeries, including upgrading telephone lines and introducing alternative ways for patients to order repeat prescriptions.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, said last night: “Hopefully, [this] will help some of the immediate pressures that GPs are facing, as well as beginning to address some of the more systemic and complex issues, including the number of GP trainee places available.

“General practice has not closed and never closed. Consultation rates and the number of patients contacting their surgery continue to be high and the current system is struggling to cope.

“All of our staff are feeling the pressure and we recognise that the difficulty in access and delays in seeing your GP cause frustration to patients. But we really are doing our best.

“This funding will help us address some immediate issues around telephony and the issues patients face in contacting their surgery.

“Combined with the expanded roll-out of multi-disciplinary teams and improvements to out-of-hours, we are confident that patients will see improvements.”