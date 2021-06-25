First Ministers meet organ donation campaigners as Swann warns legislation ‘not done yet’ after agreement

Robin Swann, Michelle O'Neill and Paul Givan alongside the family of Daithi MacGabhann who campaigned for the legislation

The First and deputy First Ministers have met organ donation campaigners, following an agreement over new soft opt-out organ donation legislation in Northern Ireland.

The ministers, alongside Health Minister Robin Swann, reached agreement on the issue at Stormont on Thursday evening, with legislation now set to move into the Assembly.

Despite the agreement, Mr Swann warned the legislation being given the green light is “not a done deal” as it moves through Stormont.

The First and deputy First Ministers and Robin Swann welcomed campaigners Daithi, Mairtin and Seph Mac Gabhann to Stormont Castle on Friday afternoon.

Four-year-old Daithi has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for more than three years. His family have been campaigning for a move towards soft opt-out law and to raise awareness of organ donation.

The proposed bill would mean people automatically become donors unless they specifically say otherwise.

It needed approval from the Stormont Executive before it could go to the Assembly. The DUP objected to elements of the bill, however, Robin Swann stressed it should be debated among MLAs rather than just in the Assembly.

Northern Ireland remains the last part of the UK without a soft opt-out system.

Under current law, organ donation proceeds only where someone has given their express consent, such as having signed the Organ Donor Register.

“I’m pleased that the soft opt-out organ donation bill is now able to progress to the Assembly for scrutiny and debate. This is a landmark day for so many people and their families who are currently on a waiting list,” said Paul Givan.

“Today I had the joy and privilege of meeting one of the youngest, the amazing Daithi Mac Gabhann, along with his father Mairtin. I am in awe of his fighting spirit. He deserves the hope that this Bill brings.”

Michelle O’Neill added: “I’m delighted that we have now been able to move this life-saving legislation forward and it will now progress to the next stage in the Assembly.

“As little Daithi visited us at Stormont Castle today, we didn’t need to look too far to see the enormous difference this legislation will make in the lives of people awaiting transplants, and to their families. It’s the gift of life and the gift of hope.”

The health minister warned that a Stormont organ donor bill – which could save up 100 lives here a year – is “not a done deal”.

Mr Swann said on Friday discussions on the law had been "going on for quite a while".

The Ulster Unionist MLA told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme the DUP had "concerns that we needed to address" and he believed that conversations with campaigners "convinced them that this bill was able to go to the next step".

It was "not a done deal", he added, "but we have got it on to the floor of the assembly".

On Thursday he had accused the DUP of blocking the bill on a "point of principle" and described the delay as very frustrating. He said that if it is not approved soon there will not be enough time left in this Assembly mandate for it to become law.

"This is the challenge I've put to the Executive, I've now written twice to the first and deputy first ministers even looking at urgent procedure to get this to the next stage," he told the BBC.

"It is frustrating for me as a minister, this issue was first brought to the assembly in 2016." He said he believes the DUP is opposed to the law changing as a ‘point of principle’.

The first minister, however, has insisted the legislation could proceed by way of urgent procedure.

SDLP health spokesperson and MLA Cara Hunter has welcomed the development, adding: “Opt-out organ donation will lead to many more lives being saved every year in our hospitals in Northern Ireland.”

She continued: “This bill is long overdue and will make a tangible difference for the many families in Northern Ireland waiting on an organ donation for their loved ones.

“I would like to congratulate the campaigners who have worked tirelessly to see this change in the law introduced. The SDLP looks forward to voting for this bill when it reaches the Assembly floor.”

Meanwhile, new legislation around adoption has also not been approved and Colm Gildernew, chairman of the Stormont Health Committee, called for Mr Swann to take urgent action on this matter as well, describing both as "important pieces of legislation".

In a tweet on Friday, Paul Givan said a bill around adoption would be taken forward in the Assembly.

