Five DUP MLAs vote against new organ donor Bill… and four abstain

Five DUP MLAs have voted against an opt-out organ donation Bill and four more, including Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, abstained.

MLAs from every other party, including TUV leader Jim Allister, supported the legislation which it is hoped will be enacted by spring 2023.

Read more Health Minister Robin Swann hails progress on organ donation bill

It passed its latest stage in the Assembly by 69 votes to six with four abstentions.

Those opposing it included former DUP Economy Minister Paul Frew, along with MLAs Joanne Bunting, Thomas Buchanan, William Irwin and George Robinson.

North Down representative Alex Easton, who left the DUP in July and now sits as an independent, also voted no.

Ms McIlveen abstained along with former DUP Social Development Minister Mervyn Storey, and MLAs Maurice Bradley and Trevor Clarke.

Ten DUP MLAs voted in favour, including former Education Minister Peter Weir, deputy leader Paula Bradley, and Pam Cameron, Gary Middleton, Robin Newton, William Humphrey, Stephen Dunne, Keith Buchanan, Harry Harvey and David Hilditch.

The father of a young boy waiting more than 1,200 days for a new heart has said the passing of proposed organ donation reforms to the next Assembly stage had given fresh hope to his family.

Four-year-old Daithi MacGabhann from Belfast was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has been on a waiting list for most of his life.

His father Mairtin said: “Potential legislation like this gives us such hope and we believe that it betters Daithi’s chances of getting the gift of a new heart so we are just delighted, but the work isn’t done yet.

“There can be no more delays to this potential legislation. We feel that this potential law change is another step in normalising organ donation in society.

“If you look at the countries around us, we are last to the party.”

Health Minister Robin Swann warned that his organ donation reforms may never become law if the DUP collapses power-sharing.

The Bill would mean all adults become potential donors unless they specifically opt out or are excluded.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where an opt-out system for organ donation is not in place.

Mr Swann, who introduced the legislation, said: “There’s so much could easily be lost if we don’t keep this place going and actually delivering for the people.

“I’ve a number of pieces of legislation that need to get through this house and if they don’t get through by May and this place goes into suspension again, I can’t see a point of when they actually come back.”

Mr Swann said his Bill would increase the number of lifesaving organs available for transplants.

He told MLAs the consent rate in Wales had risen from 58% in 2015 to 70.7% five years later after introducing similar laws.

He said: “Around 115 people in Northern Ireland are on the transplant waiting list, and every year around 10-15 people in Northern Ireland die waiting on an organ transplant.”

But Mr Frew said he did not agree with the deemed consent principle of the Bill.

He said: “We can all say organ donation is very good, but organ donation legislation can be anything, it can be good, bad or indifferent.

“Our job is to make sure that the legislation is as best as we can produce.

“Deemed consent is something you cannot amend away. If you are opposed to deemed consent, even if you come with an open mind, that principle will always remain.”

The Bill now pass to the health committee for further scrutiny.