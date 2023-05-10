Five hours and four buses: What it’s like accessing healthcare in rural NI if you can’t drive

Those without a car could face a gruelling bus journey along dangerous roads if given an appointment in Londonderry

Five hours, four buses: The extreme end of accessing healthcare in rural Fermanagh

It’s a grey morning in Roslea. Low-lying cloud weeps drizzle on the Co Fermanagh village.

At 7am on the Friday leading up to a bank holiday weekend, residents are rubbing the sleep from their eyes.

Lights from Chew N’ Brew café shimmer on the damp pavement as school pupils meander sleepily around the aisles of the shop next door.

Roslea is ground zero for the county’s healthcare battle. In 2017, the retirement of Dr Donal Collins prompted the closure of the village’s GP surgery.

The Western Trust did not take over the running of the surgery, whose patients merged into Maple Healthcare’s setting in Lisnaskea, a 35-mile round trip from the border village.

Six years on, locals are again at loggerheads with the Trust over a decision to suspend emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The service was temporarily moved to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Londonderry in December 2022, with consultation only carried out after the service was moved.

Recently, Alliance leader Naomi Long told BBC’s The View that people should be prepared to travel further for a better service of specialised healthcare.

Mrs Long stressed those east of the Bann would also have to be prepared to travel, but in the west, travel — especially for those without a car — is less simple.

In the 2021 Census, 14% of residents in Fermanagh and Omagh indicated they had no access to a car, and if travel to Altnagelvin became a necessity, would have to make the journey by bus.

Which brings me to a dreary May morning and the blue Ulsterbus 95c service pulling up onto Rosslea’s Main Street.

Translink’s Journey Planner indicates the journey to Altnagelvin should take just under five hours by bus. I’m about to find out how accurate that is.

On two occasions as the bus shuttles through the tree-arched road, the driver is forced to slow as cars swerve out to overtake on the treacherous Moorlough Road.

In Donagh, school pupils gathered at a green bus shelter depicting a raven surrounded by dark, barren tree branches join those who got on in Roslea.

The bus fills further in Lisnaskea, Fermanagh’s second largest town after Enniskillen, before edging its way through the traffic bottle-necked in the town.

We reach Maguiresbridge, the first 15-mile leg of the journey complete and with just over 10 minutes to wait for the 261 service towards Dungannon.

Its sleek black seats and blue-lit USB ports provide some luxury, but comfort may not be enough for anyone en route to a hospital appointment.

Some limited non-emergency transport is available for patients, but the distance affects visitors too.

The family of one elderly woman who ended up there following a fall has been left unable to visit her for around a month.

Her relatives do not own a car and were forced to undertake a gruelling three-bus journey via Belfast to reach Altnagelvin, with the cost also mounting up.

In total, there are three bus changes on the almost five-hour journey

I change bus in Dungannon, where the driver on the 273 helps to make sense of the electronic ticket I’ve bought through Translink’s mLink service.

The bus winds its way out of the Co Tyrone town — which is part of the Southern Trust — and backwards towards Ballygawley, where the path narrows as we move onto one of Northern Ireland’s deadliest roads.

In January, after 44 deaths on the A5 road since 2006, the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign was launched to pressure the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to deliver its promised development.

Last month, three more people — all from the same family — lost their lives on the road, the safety of which has become another factor on the long journey from Fermanagh to Derry.

The bus rolls through the carriageway’s high walls at Omagh en route to Strabane — where election posters lie strewn by the roadside — as the A5 continues its meander towards the Maiden City.

The journey passes the four-hour mark as we approach Derry, its buildings sweeping down the hill to the Foyle flows on our left.

Buses outside Foyle Street station shuttle visitors from the city centre to Altnagelvin

Across the river, the Foyle Metro service whisks me the remainder of the journey to Altnagelvin hospital, pulling up in front of its new, modern building at around 12.15pm.

In total, the journey has taken four hours and 40 minutes, spanning four different buses from start to finish.

Campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) have been campaigning for the retention of acute services at the SWAH and said the fact Fermanagh had “one of the worst public transport networks” in Northern Ireland has exacerbated problems.

“People are at their most vulnerable when there are ill,” they said.

“This is a rural and deprived population, which is unfortunately reliant for its care on senior management who clearly do not understand the real impacts this is having on our population.

“Approximately 30% of adults in Fermanagh do not have access to a car. The road system in any vehicle is not the same as it is anywhere in Northern Ireland from home to hospital - nausea-inducing back roads are currently our only option for unplanned surgery.

“The impact of this road network, and this extensive travel was compromised as a patient medically and their ability to recover in a timely, appropriate fashion, and it strongly affects the outcomes for our care.”

The Department of Health (DoH) said some measures were in place to help transport vulnerable patients, but said services would still need improved.

“As reform and potential reconfiguration of hospital services is considered further, improved service, travel, transportation and accessibility will be key considerations,” said a spokesperson.

“NIAS operates a Patient Care Service (PCS), which provides non-urgent transport, for eligible patients, to secondary care locations.

“This is supplemented by the Voluntary Car Service, whose volunteer drivers will take patients to appointments, especially those who are mobile but require regular treatment, for example dialysis and cancer treatments, and also on occasion by private ambulance operators and taxis.

“A Cross-Departmental Working Group, chaired by DfI with representatives from DAERA and DoH, was also set up in January 2023 to explore how to optimise current services around community transport and future potential, noting the current serious financial challenges in all departments.”

Nearing the end of the journey close to Derry

Translink, who operate Northern Ireland’s public transport network, said more funding was needed for rural services.

“We maintain a high level of geographic network coverage across Northern Ireland, however, in order to enhance this, we require appropriate funding to support rural, socially necessary services,” a spokesperson said.

“Public transport is a key enabler to the social, environmental and economic wellbeing of Northern Ireland, keeping people connected to work, leisure opportunities and essential services.

“Our goal is to provide infrastructure and services that deliver accessible public transport connections in every part of Northern Ireland.

“We have introduced changes to our 261 and 273 Goldliner coach services which improve connectivity for passengers in the Enniskillen, Dungannon and Omagh areas.

“We welcome engagement with local representatives to discuss transport provision, with any future revisions dependent on passenger demand and available resources.”

The outcome of a consultation into the suspension of emergency general services at the SWAH is set to be published next month.

With campaigners fearful removal of the service could have a ripple effect on others within the area, there are a lot of interested parties awaiting the outcome.