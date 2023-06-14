Five new cancer patient support centres to open in NI by 2027

Five new support centres will open across Northern Ireland as part of a multi-million-pound investment in local cancer patient support, Cancer Focus NI has announced (PA)

Five new support centres will open across Northern Ireland as part of a multi-million-pound investment in local cancer patient support, Cancer Focus NI has announced.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland plans to create the regional centres to offer local spaces of sanctuary and support for people impacted by cancer across the region in a major shake-up in how cancer care is delivered in the country.

On Wednesday, the charity launched its new five-year strategy at an event at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office.

Part of the proposals includes the planned sale of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s current headquarters it Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, to help fund the newly announced plans.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland (CFNI) CEO Richard Spratt. (Handout from CFNI)

Other key aims of the new strategy include increasing public awareness of how to reduce the risk of cancer and promote healthier living and funding research on primary cancers of unmet need.

Cancer Focus NI said the regional centres will allow flexibility in how people engage with cancer specialists or avail of individual or group therapeutic support.

Local support centres will also offer space and opportunity for relaxation, as well as providing emotional and practical support services and access to information and advice.

Richard Spratt, chief executive of Cancer Focus NI, said it is an “exciting and ambitious plan”.

“Mirroring the emphasis of the Northern Ireland cancer strategy, our charity will rejuvenate its current patient-centered care approach by bringing together existing specialist cancer support services currently operating in local communities under a series of fit-for-purpose regional centres,” he said.

“From these spaces, we will continue to deliver a series of health improvement services to better tackle existing health inequalities experienced throughout Northern Ireland.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland (CFNI) Chair Ivan McMinn. (Handout photo from CFNI).

“As Northern Ireland’s first cancer charity, we believe that this future direction of cancer response is crucial to seeing more local people live their lives to the fullest.

“This is a progressive and positive shake-up in how we deliver cancer therapeutic support and ensures we remain responsive to the needs of those living with cancer in Northern Ireland.”

Ivan McMinn, Cancer Focus NI chairman, said the new strategy will make a big difference to the experience of cancer patients in Northern Ireland.

“I welcome this exciting new future for our charity. Speaking from personal experience, a cancer journey is one of the most devastating moments anyone can experience,” he said.

“I believe that having a local therapeutic support centre will make a massive difference to someone’s journey from diagnosis and treatment to recovery.

“Our charity’s new vision is simple. We want people to live their most fulfilled lives with access to world-leading, equitable cancer support, treatment, diagnosis, prevention and research. I, and the entire board at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, are delighted to support the charity during such a wonderful and exciting phase.”