Flintoff backs charity set up by Northern Ireland mum of bulimia victim

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff in Belfast with Pam Nugent and her son Chris who run the Laurence Trust support group

Former cricketer and television personality Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has teamed up with the mother of a young Northern Ireland man who died after suffering for years from an eating disorder as part of a new BBC documentary.

Freddie, who has spoken publicly of his battle with bulimia, travelled to Belfast to meet with Pam Nugent and her son Chris, the founders of the Laurence Trust, a support group for males suffering from the disorders and their families.

The ex-England all-rounder, now part of the Top Gear team, is currently making a one-off, one-hour BBC documentary on male sufferers.

Pam and Chris were interviewed earlier this week for the programme, while Freddie also took time out to help raise awareness of the Laurence Trust during Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which runs until tomorrow.

"Very, very nice guy," said Chris. "He was very interested in our story, very sympathetic and wanted to hear everything we had to say - just a very down to earth sort of fellow."

Chris' brother Laurence died aged 24 in 2009 following a long battle with bulimia and mental health issues. The trust was formed in his name to help strip away the potential stigma attached to boys and men suffering from eating disorders.

The very fact that a high-profile figure such as Freddie Flintoff is making a documentary on the debilitating and sometimes deadly disorders will hopefully help to combat any stigma, Chris said.

"That is our main approach, to reach ordinary families, ordinary guys and hopefully that does break the stigma. From our charity's point of view, that is what we want to do."

In a message on Instagram, accompanied by an image of Freddie with Pam and Chris in front of one of the charity's billboards on the Ormeau Road, the former Lancashire player wrote: "Spent the day in Belfast yesterday with the amazing Pam and Chris who tirelessly run an eating disorder charity.

"Anyone who may be struggling have a read and seek help or if you can support the charity in any way please contact."

Pam paid tribute to Freddie, describing him as a person who has undertaken "so many different projects and yet remains so humble and down to earth".