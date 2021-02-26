Flying doctors saved my son's leg after freak football injury

Mother of teen hails air ambulance and urges more support for service

The mother of an east Belfast teenager who almost lost his leg in a freak football accident has told of his remarkable recovery.

Tina Logan recalled how the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (Hems) came to the aid of 15-year-old son Logan Whiteside two years ago after an incident in a match left him requiring urgent medical attention.

The family is speaking out to raise awareness of the charity, which is in need of financial support.

It comes at the end of a year which has seen the number of callouts for the air ambulance rise by 18.5%.

Despite lockdown restrictions, the Hems charity was tasked on 692 missions in 2020.

But for Logan, the arrival of the air ambulance on August 25, 2018 means that today, more than two years on, he is well on the road to recovery.

Logan, now 17, had been playing football in Victoria Park with Ballysillan Swifts while his dad watched.

The medical cage put on Logan's leg

That was until a tackle left him suffering from a traumatic leg injury.

"He was in an immense amount of pain as he waited for care," said Tina.

"The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team were called to the scene, arriving by air ambulance."

They found that Logan had suffered a compound right tibial fracture, and due to the severity of his injury he had a long road to recovery.

He received advanced pain relief before being transferred by road ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

"He spent a week in hospital during which he had a frame fitted to his leg which was in place for eight months," explained Tina.

"Logan then had months of physiotherapy at Musgrave Park Hospital, which really helped his leg heal."

Logan has made a fantastic recovery and his leg has healed remarkably well, she said.

Shortly after his cage was removed in March 2019, Logan returned to normal life and was able to attend a concert.

"Logan still plays football with his friends and has also found a new love for skateboarding," added Tina.

"I would like to thank the air ambulance team that were there that day. They helped calm the situation and made Logan feel a lot more comfortable than he was before they arrived.

"The road to recovery has been a long process but his consultant and the physiotherapy team in Musgrave Park are amazing people and he wouldn't have got through it without them. The team do an amazing job."

Glenn O'Rorke, operational lead for the charity, said that providing the service 365 days of the year for 12 hours per day requires donations of £2m per year.

"We have been asked why the Hems team would be needed in Belfast given travel times to surrounding hospitals, yet the service responds to incidents based on critical nature of injury and where our skills can make a difference," he said.

"Last year, callouts to the Belfast City Council area accounted for around a third of all missions."

Since the inception of the service in July 2017, the crew has responded to 1,943 emergency incidents.

Road traffic collisions remain the most common type of incident attended by the medical crew, followed by falls.

Around one in 10 is workplace accidents, including on local farms.