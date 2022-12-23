Former UTV journalist Ken Reid has surgery postponed ‘at last minute’, with staff at Royal Victoria Hospital ‘so overworked it is unbelievable’

UTV’s former political editor Ken Reid has spoken about the “overcrowded” situation in the Royal Victoria Hospital and how staff are “so overworked it is unbelievable”.

The journalist spoke about his admiration for the staff working in the hospital, after revealing surgery he was awaiting had been postponed “at the last minute”.

He described the pressured scenes in the hospital after his surgery was delayed twice this week, which has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

"I was in my gown, I was due to go under the knife when the consultant came up very apologetically and explained they would have to postpone the surgery, saying there was a higher priority emergency case and there were not the resources to do anything,” he explained.

“Then the same thing happened this morning. The decision was taken quite early that because of the list they couldn’t take me and that there were others.

"The situation in the hospital is quite overcrowded and the short staff are so overworked it is unbelievable.

"They are hoping to do it on Wednesday provided there is a bed. I was admitted to hospital on Monday and I wasn’t in great shape to be honest. It was 11pm before they managed to get me a bed, I was sitting on just a seat until then in an empty room.

"However, the staff were very good, they got me the bed and the staff couldn’t have done any more for me. The staff in the hospital are absolutely fantastic.”

In a statement the Belfast Trust said they “sincerely apologise” to Mr Reid.

"We understand that any postponement causes concern to our service users, we apologise for this and can confirm that our staff have spoken with Mr Reid to reassure him and have confirmed a new date for his procedure,” a spokesperson added.

Earlier this week, health leaders in Northern Ireland said they are “deeply distressed” at ongoing pressures being experienced in hospitals.

Northern Ireland’s health service has been under sustained pressure in recent months, with the public being advised on several occasions of long waits at emergency departments due to capacity issues.

Mr Reid has been inundated with support after revealing the situation online.

"The health crisis is for real, believe me. Currently in the RVH [Royal Victoria Hospital], my planned surgery was postponed at the last minute yesterday and again today. I’m not alone,” he tweeted.

“The pressure on the medical staff is impossible. They deserve better.”

The journalist was a mainstay on Northern Ireland television screens for several decades, retiring from UTV in March last year after 27 years with the company.

After revealing the news on social media, dozens responded to the post offering their support.

Stephanie Stephens tweeted: “Very sorry to hear this for you Ken. Agree it’s an impossible situation right now. Hope you can get some plan put in place for you.”

Jackie added: “What a dreadful situation for you Ken. I hope you are seen to very soon. I’m so sorry you’re having to wait and go through this.

“I cant imagine how soul destroying it must feel for the staff looking after you.”

While it is not known what his planned surgery was in relation to, Mr Reid revealed earlier this year he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"I have a family history so I go for tests every couple of years,” he said in May.

"I had a colonoscopy and it picked up a tumour in my bowel about 10 weeks ago, so it shows how important it is to attend your medical appointments.”

Mr Reid, who also has type 2 diabetes, had previously been diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017 and then suffered a minor stroke last year.

Speaking about his first cancer diagnosis in an earlier interview, he revealed he was diagnosed “almost by accident”.

After a holiday in Ibiza, Mr Reid went for a check-up with a podiatrist about a foot infection.

He added: "I was asked to go to Antrim Area Hospital for a blood test which apparently revealed an abnormality that necessitated a second test. An hour later I was told that I had leukaemia. It was as quick as that."