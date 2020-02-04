Four new MS cases in Northern Ireland every week

Significantly more people than previously estimated are living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Northern Ireland, according to new research

An estimated 4,830 people are living with MS here, with four newly diagnosed every week.

Across the UK more than 130,000 people are living with MS - over 20% more than previously thought.

This is according to a new estimate published by the MS Society.

The condition damages the body's nerves.

It makes it harder for people to do everyday things like walk, talk and eat.

David Galloway of MS Society NI said it confirmed what his organisation already suspected, and urged Health Minister Robin Swann to act to increase neurologist numbers.