Fourth set of twins born at the Ulster Hospital as NHS turns 75

The Kelly brothers were the first set of twins to arrive at Ulster Hospital (South Eastern Health Trust/PA)

A fourth set of twins was born at the Ulster Hospital as the NHS turned 75 on Wednesday.

At 10.19pm, baby Finley Campbell came into the world, followed shortly afterwards by his baby brother, Malachy Campbell at 22.21pm.

They were the last set of twins to be born that day. Mum Ellen Campbell said: “We are so emotional at the birth of our beautiful baby boys. It’s just been brilliant, every single part of it.” Dad James Campbell added, “I am just so proud.”

Twins Finley Campbell and Malachy Campbell. Photo: South Eastern Trust Twitter

The first set of twins were boys, born at two minutes past midnight to the delight of their proud parents.

Their mum, Danielle Kelly, said: “I might be biased, but my boys have been absolutely brilliant and so have the staff.”

They were followed at 11.27am by non-identical twins, a girl and a boy.

Their mum, Charlene Morrison praised the staff as “absolutely amazing”.

Babies Freya and Hallie Garvey

A short time later, sisters Freya and Hallie entered the world at 1.14pm.

Their mum, Sherilyn Garvey, said: “I am beyond delighted at the birth of my beautiful baby girls.

“The staff have been incredible and I can’t believe that so many other twins have been born at the Ulster Hospital today too, on the 75th birthday of the NHS.”

Lead Midwife, Sarah McKevitt described how remarkable it is to have so many sets of twins born in the unit in just one day.

She said: “It has been an enormous privilege for myself and all the staff, to support these four mums and the parents of these four sets of beautiful twins.

It has been amazing to mark the NHS 75th birthday with these remarkable and wonderful births. We are just delighted that all the mums and babies are doing so well.”