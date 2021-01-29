Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley dies aged 86

Tributes have been paid to Dr Tom McGinley, founder of the Foyle Hospice in Londonderry, who has died aged 86.

Dr McGinley - a native Irish speaker who was born in Brooklyn, New York in December 1934 but grew up in Gweedore, Co Donegal - dedicated a lifetime to improving the healthcare and standards of the terminally ill in the north west.

After attending secondary school in Letterkenny he went on to study medicine before moving to Derry in 1960 to work in the hospital ahead of a career in general practice for the next 35 years.

He was spurred on to develop Derry’s healthcare facilities after reading an article in the Belfast Telegraph about a charity run for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

“I thought to myself, this money has to stop going to Belfast,” he previously told this newspaper.

That Belfast Telegraph article in the summer of 1983 sparked his campaign to create and run the Foyle Hospice, with the support of Catholic and Protestant churches in the city.

Four years later, the Orange Order sold its site overlooking the banks of the River Foyle on Derry’s west bank to the hospice.

It has treated tens of thousands of terminally ill people since it was opened in June 1991 by two young girls, one a Catholic and the other a Protestant, whose mothers had both died of cancer.

In retirement Dr McGinley continued his work with the hospice, which saw him awarded a Papal Knighthood by Pope John Paul II and the Freedom of Derry.

Dr McGinley’s son Ciaran said he was ‘broken-hearted’ at his father’s passing.

“My truly amazing Dad and mentor has gone to his rest. RIP Dad,” he said.

In a tribute, the Foyle Hospice said Dr McGinley was not only a colleague and mentor to staff over the years, he was also a friend and confidante to many patients and families who have engaged with the organisation since it was first established in 1985.

A spokesperson added: “A true visionary, Foyle Hospice was a labour of love for Dr McGinley and now stands firm as his legacy to the city, providing essential palliative care services and support for the community. We will forever be indebted to him for his sheer grit and determination. We hope we do him proud in continuing to deliver the high quality and standard of care that he was exceptionally passionate about.

“We know that he will be sorely missed by his family and friends..”

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said Dr McGinley’s compassion for those who were ill has touched many families throughout the years.

He added: “His work continues to inspire others today to care for those in need and his legacy will endure long into the future.”

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan added: “Tom McGinley was a well known figure in Derry for many years through his work as a doctor and then when he founded the Foyle Hospice, providing care to families at very difficult times.

“He was also a familiar figure running the roads of the city for many years as a keen jogger.

“Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Dr McGinley can do so at Bradley &McLaughlin Funeral Home on William Street from 6pm-8pm on Friday evening.

Predeceased by his wife Deirdre, he is survived by his children Ciaran, Aisling, Ronan and Sinead, extended family and friends.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, has opened an online Book of Condolence at http://bit.ly/BOCDrMcGinley.