Free screening for genetic disease to take place in Carrickfergus for first time this month

A charity is providing free screening for a genetic disease thought to affect almost 300 people locally for the first time in Carrickfergus this week.

Genetic haemochromatosis is a treatable condition directly affecting around one in 10 people across Northern Ireland.

Haemochromatosis UK, which is led by families with the condition, said that while many people may not have heard of it, it is the most common genetic condition in the UK.

One in five people are believed to be genetic carriers.

The condition is rarely diagnosed and if untreated, it can lead to toxic iron overload, where the body is unable to process excess iron.

This can cause liver disease, cancer, heart disease, chronic fatigue, diabetes, severe joint pain, sexual health issues, dementia and mental health issues.

It can affect men and women at any age, but is typically diagnosed in those aged over 40 and males are especially affected, with ten times the risk of liver cancer and twice the risk of developing dementia, if undiagnosed or untreated.

Haemochromatosis UK added that recent research suggests fewer than one in 20 people at risk locally have been diagnosed.

Belfast woman Debbie was diagnosed 18 months ago and said: “I hadn’t heard of the condition before I was diagnosed, but have since learned that it’s thought to be really common in Northern Ireland. Now I know lots of people with the disorder! It’s been a long – and at times frustrating – journey, but I’m lucky that I now have an answer and can receive treatment.”

The charity will deliver leaflets with information about genetic haemochromatosis and details of how to order a free health check to over 9,000 homes across Carrickfergus town in February.

Chief Executive of Haemochromatosis UK, Neil McClements said: “Early diagnosis saves lives – and every diagnosis starts with public awareness. This cross-community project is bringing people together to raise awareness of the symptoms of this common, but treatable, genetic condition. We encourage people to request a home testing kit and get tested so that they can rule out this condition. It’s really prevalent in Northern Ireland, so it’s well worth families getting involved.”

A home testing kit is then delivered and returned by post. Once the kit is returned, within two weeks, the charity will write with results to everyone tested and their NHS GP, with information about their personalised test results and what to do next.

Sarah Fenlon (28) was diagnosed with genetic haemochromatosis last year after years of experiencing symptoms.

She said: “I would advise anyone with symptoms, especially if you live in an area that is known for genetic haemochromatosis, to get tested. I spent quite a long time trying to find out why I was experiencing the symptoms I had, and I think if there had been more awareness this wouldn’t be the case.”

Symptoms can include joint pain, abdominal pain and fatigue.

For more information about genetic haemochromatosis, or support following a diagnosis, visit www.ironoverload.org.uk.