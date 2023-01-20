Fresh Northern Ireland Ambulance Service strike dates announced

Unite the Union has announced the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service will take industrial action on four dates in January and February, joining England and Wales.

The action surrounds a dispute around pay with workers calling for above-inflation pay rises.

Unite the Union has confirmed ambulance service workers in Northern Ireland will strike on Thursday 26th January, Thursday 16th February, Thursday 23rd February, and Friday 24th February.

However under trade union law, cover will still be provided in emergencies with staff being able to leave picket lines to attend.

Strikes dates in England and Wales in February and March coincide with walkouts by staff from the GMB union, however this doesn’t apply to the Northern Ireland dates.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service previously advised the public to expect “significant disruption” to services when a 24 hour period of industrial took place in December.

Nurses also took strike action in Northern Ireland as part of the UK-wide action by the Royal College of Nursing in December.

Both Unite the Union and the NIAS have been contacted for comment.