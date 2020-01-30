Funding alone will not clear waiting lists, official tells health committee

Richard Pengelly made the comments after it emerged that the number of people waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments has doubled.

All the money in the world today will not clear hospital waiting lists overnight, the most senior official in the department of health has said.

Permanent secretary Richard Pengelly was giving evidence to the Stormont health committee hours after the latest waiting list figures emerged revealing that the number of people waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments has more than doubled in a year.

In December 2019, 64,872 people attended emergency departments in Norther Ireland.

In the same month the number waiting for more than 12 hours was 5,280 – up from 1,991 in December 2018, making up 8.1% of total attendances.

This falls short of the Government target to not have any patient waiting longer than 12 hours in any emergency department.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the figures were “simply not good enough”.

He said staff are owed a “debt of gratitude” for working through these pressures, and said things need to be fixed for their sake as well as for patients.

Giving evidence to the health oversight committee later on Thursday, Mr Pengelly said if all the money in the world was made available to the department today they still could not clear waiting lists overnight.

He said this is because there is a “serious capacity issue”.

“It’s simply unacceptable that any patient has to wait longer than they should for assessment or treatment,” he told the committee.

“Immediate and sustained action is needed to bring waiting lists under control.

“To eradicate the waiting lists we need very significant funding on a sustained basis. In terms of capacity, if all the money in the world was made available to us today we couldn’t clear those waiting lists overnight. There is a real capacity issue across the sector.

“The minister has clearly indicated an early intent to tackle that enduring problem of waiting lists.”

Mr Pengelly also revealed that Northern Ireland’s Regional Fertility Centre “does not have the capacity” to deliver the three IVF cycles to all eligible women.

Women are currently entitled to one cycle paid for by the health service.

But the New Deal New Approach deal pledged to fund up to three cycles.

Mr Pengelly said the centre – the only public provider of the treatment in Northern Ireland – does not have the “infrastructure and people” to deliver the treatments.

“That is not so much a money issue, it is more about infrastructure and people – people with the right skill set and the infrastructure to do it,” he told the committee.

“So the first step for us will be to secure additional funding and then to look to a roll-out of that model. But I think it’s important to be clear that even if the money is made available instantly there is a longer term dimension to this, the specialist skillset that is needed cannot be produced overnight but we will give it our close attention.”

For those whose first cycle fails, it can cost up to £7,000 if they choose to try again using a private company.

The situation varies across the UK from in Scotland where women can access three IVF cycles, to Wales where two cycles are paid for. In England each council decides how many cycles it will pay for.

On Thursday evening, Mr Swann told the BBC that he will consider using the independent sector to deliver the three cycles of IVF.

“If there is capacity in the independent sector, and I get the finance, I am open to anything that will make this system work and that goes across the piece,” he said.

“If that is an option on the table to provide the support those families need, it is something I will certainly contemplate.”

Speaking outside the committee meeting, SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley said: “These challenges outlined by the permanent secretary mean that while they are waiting to expand the capacity to provide this service, many women may cross the age threshold and become ineligible.

“I made it clear that it was my view that this would be grossly unjust and cause distress for many women across the North.”