Further increase in waiting times is a ‘depressing reflection’ says emergency medicine body

Data released by the Department has revealed the worst Quarter One data on record.

Figures which show average waiting times at emergency departments rose by more than half an hour on the previous year are a “depressing yet accurate reflection” of emergency healthcare in Northern Ireland.

The data – released by the Department of Health (DoH) – revealed the median time patients spent in a major A&E department was 13 hours 11 minutes in June 2023.

That is 36 minutes longer than the same month in 2022.

On average, 52.9% of patients attending major emergency departments were seen, admitted, transferred or discharged within the four hour target, while there was an 8.8% increase in those waiting more than 12 hours in A&E in June 2023 compared with June 2023.

The most successful hospital in meeting the four-hour target in June 2023 was the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC), where 72% were seen within four hours, while the lowest figure (35.4%) was reported at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

No Type 1 emergency departments were able to treat all patients within their 12-hour target, with the Royal Victoria Hospital reporting the highest number of people (2,033) waiting more than 12 hours in ED during June 2023.

The total number of patients attending emergency departments in June 2023 was up by 6.2% compared with the previous year, while increases were also recorded in the respective April (1.8%) and May (3.2%) figures.

Ulster Hospital’s ED was the busiest of all 10 departments in Northern Ireland during June 2023, while all 10 Type 1 emergency departments reported an increase in attendances comparing June 2022 and June 2023.

The largest increase in numbers attending Type 1 ED was recorded at the Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, which saw an increase of 19.8% in comparison to June 2022.

Monday was again the busiest day at emergency departments – as it was in June 2022 – with the highest number of attendees arriving between 11-11.59am, with Sunday again the least busy day.

During June 2023, 6.5% of patients left emergency departments before their treatment was complete, compared with 7.1% the previous year.

The figures – which were tracked between April and June this year – mark the worst Quarter One data on record, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Northern Ireland (RCEMNI) have said.

Vice President Dr Russell McLaughlin said things were unlikely to improve soon.

"These figures provide a depressing yet accurate reflection of emergency healthcare in Northern Ireland. Patients are continuing to face extremely long waits, with no sign of things improving any time soon,” he said.

"Our members are working tirelessly to provide the best care possible in these increasingly difficult times, but they lack the beds, resources, and staff they need, and they can only stretch themselves so far. It is a challenging and demoralising situation.

"Action to improve this unacceptable situation is urgently required but without a functioning Executive, we continue to head towards winter which is an iceberg looming on the horizon.

"The Northern Ireland Executive must reconvene to get a grip of the situation and resuscitate emergency care before we head into the inevitable increased pressure of winter.”