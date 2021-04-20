Further neurology patient recall over Dr Michael Watt 'insecure diagnosis'

A third recall of former patients of a Northern Ireland neurologist has been branded “another debacle” for the Health Minister and his officials to fix.

Robin Swann has revealed the care of another 276 former patients of Dr Michael Watt is to be examined as part of the ongoing review of his work.

The recall is to be carried out after the most recent recall of patients found 181 people had been given an insecure diagnosis.

This is in addition to almost 600 patients identified as having received an insecure diagnosis during an earlier recall.

Mr Swann announced the third recall to Assembly colleagues on Tuesday morning, where he apologised for “the disservice those patients actually received at the behest, or at the hands of Mr Watt.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin, a member of the Stormont health committee, said: “This is just another debacle that he [Robin Swann] and his department have to fix.

“I’m sure he would appreciate for many people, it’s stolen years, their fertility has been disrupted, their interpersonal relationships have been disrupted.”

She continued: “I’m not being facetious when I say this, but can people now trust the trusts?”

Mr Swann said a series of investigations, including a public inquiry, are under way to establish the facts of the scandal and help avoid any repetition of potential failings.

“This isn’t work that I want to hide and brush under the carpet,” he said.

Ms Ni Chuilin also asked the minister for reassurances after it emerged a consultant neurologist involved in reviewing Dr Watt’s former patients is also facing a fitness to practise probe.

“My department has received assurance from the Belfast Trust in the context of the consultant’s work as part of the neurology recall,” he said.

Ms Ni Chuilin’s party colleague, John O’Dowd, also raised serious concerns as a result of Tuesday morning’s announcement.

“I raised with you before my concern at the amount of power consultants have within our health service,” he said.

“Undoubtedly on an hourly, if not daily basis, consultants save peoples’ lives and change their lives for the better.

“In any institution, when someone is deemed to be or seems to be unaccountable, the mistakes will be made and today, we have listened to a litany of mistakes, of potential huge errors, which are going to have a detrimental effect on lives as a result of the work of one man, it’s the result of one man.”

The comments came after Mr Swann said the third recall is being carried out as the latest review of 927 patients, known as cohort two, revealed that one in five had been given an insecure diagnosis by Dr Watt.

The UUP minister also revealed details of an epidural blood patch review undertaken by the Belfast Trust, which examined the cases of 66 patients and found there was no clinical evidence to support the treatment for 45 people.

The 276 people included in the third recall are made up by 209 Belfast Trust patients, 57 Ulster Independent Clinic patients and 10 Hillsborough Private Clinic patients.

They are patients who were seen by Dr Watt between 1996, when he first began working for the Belfast Trust, and 2012.

The third recall is due to begin “imminently” and is due to be completed with a matter of months.

Responding to the latest development, the medical director of the Belfast Trust, Dr Chris Hagan, said: “We are really sorry this has happened and we’re sorry there is a third recall but following the second recall, a decision was made to look back to 1996, when Dr Watt joined the trust, to establish whether patients are on the wrong medication.

“It is absolutely essential that patients continue to take their medication until their review is carried out.

“We need to be clear, this is the last recall.”

The neurology recall is the latest high-profile scandal facing the health service, which was lambasted in 2018 for a culture of secrecy by the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

A number of police investigations are also under way into allegations of neglect and abuse of residents of Glenabbey Manor and Oak Tree Manor care homes and in November, Mr Swann announced a public inquiry into the work of consultant urologist Dr Aidan O’Brien.

Meanwhile, last week, it emerged that seven people are to be prosecuted for the alleged ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, also at the centre of a public inquiry.