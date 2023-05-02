Fury after PSNI says it is too expensive to count number of rapes and sex assaults in NI hospitals

The PSNI has said it is too expensive to extract sexual assault data (Stock image: Getty). — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

The PSNI has come under fire after it said it was too expensive to count the number of rapes and sexual assaults happening in Northern Ireland hospitals.

It was one of only a handful of police forces across the UK which failed to respond to a Freedom of Information request on the matter, stating it would exceed the appropriate cost limit set out under legislation.

The Women’s Rights Network (WRN), which submitted the FOI, has branded the PSNI’s data systems “not fit for purpose” as it revealed more than 6,500 rapes and sexual assaults have been committed in hospitals in England and Wales in just under four years.

Victims include children under the age of 13 and involve multiple attackers.

WRN said the fact eight police forces, including the PSNI, refused to provide any statistics means the figures are “probably the tip of an iceberg of indifference around the safety of NHS patients and staff”.

WRN spokeswoman Heather Binning said: “Given the horrific numbers we have uncovered in the rest of the UK, it is likely that dozens, possibly hundreds, of women, children and men have been sexually assaulted or raped in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

“It is scandalous the PSNI cannot tell us how many rapes and sexual assaults in hospitals have been reported to them.

“If important data like this is not being collected, or cannot be readily retrieved, the service’s systems are not fit for purpose.”

As the WRN said it is planning to appeal the PSNI’s FOI refusal notice, it called on authorities to do more to protect women from sexual violence in hospitals.

Among the measures it wants to see put in place is single sex exemptions in hospital wards and a review of existing safety measures and better recording systems of sex attacks in hospitals, including location and sex of the victim and perpetrator.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said it is “simply inconceivable” the PSNI is unable to provide the statistics.

She added: “In light of recent scandals involving care of patients across the health service, such figures are obviously essential to tackling such serious issues around patient care and demonstrating a commitment to responding to them adequately.”

The failure to respond to the FOI request by the WRN comes less than three years after the PSNI provided data on sexual assaults in Northern Ireland hospitals in response to another FOI request.

Figures supplied to the Belfast Telegraph in 2020 revealed police had investigated more than 100 reported sex crimes at Northern Ireland hospitals over three years.

A PSNI spokeswoman said the force is committed to tackling violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls, demonstrated by the launch of a specific action plan in September, which puts a “priority focus on building public trust and confidence in policing”.

She added: “We will continue to use every power available to us to safeguard victims and support partners in developing further strategies that will then help us as a society move closer to ending violence against women and girls.”