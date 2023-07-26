Future of two Fermanagh GP surgeries thrown into doubt as contractor pulls out

The future of Brookeborough and Tempo GP practices has been thrown into doubt after the contractor who agreed to take over pulled out.

The news was broken by Ulster Unionist councillor Victor Warrington during a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

He said: “I was informed the group proposed to take over the surgeries has since pulled out.

“There is quite a bit of uncertainty now. I’m told an approach to the [Western] Trust is being looked [at] to take over, as happened in Dromore and Trillick. That’s obviously going to be an option.”

Mr Warrington advised members he has raised the issue with the Western Trust, but at this time “they were not aware this was going to happen”.

He proposed contacting the Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) at the Department of Health to get an update on exactly what is going on, because “with the uncertainly in the Lisnaskea surgery in recent years, and the fact it’s only now, hopefully, got the new GPs in place – to have another surgery [nearby] potentially closing is going to cause a lot of concern in the area, because they are well used”.

Seconding, Sheamus Greene of Sinn Féin, said: “This is very concerning and it’s not so long ago I was hearing great stories about Brookeborough surgery, including how quickly you could access a doctor, and everything was very positive.

“Things seem to have happened very quickly. It’s a wake-up call to all in the Fermanagh and Omagh area that these things can develop very quickly.

“When we met with the local GP group, they spoke of new ways of running surgeries and providing services.

“I would hope they would carry on with this pretty urgently, because the current model is slowly but surely falling apart.”

Mr Greene also referred to a motion from earlier this year calling for a council-led brainstorming conference involving healthcare professionals, unions and all interested parties to try to come up with solutions to the current problems, and sought an update on how that is progressing.

“As every day goes past, things get more urgent, and a lot of people in the area will be very, very annoyed at this news.

“We need action on this as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Chief Executive Alison McCullagh informed members the initial research into the council-led brainstorming conference has been undertaken, and facilitators have been lined up.

“Their view was we would be better waiting until after the summer, but we should have dates confirmed soon, and the final detail will be brought to the Council in September,” she said.

The proposal passed unanimously.