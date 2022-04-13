GP phone-first system making access to doctors ‘more efficient’

A telephone-first system adopted by GPs during the Covid-19 pandemic is making services offered by practices "more efficient", the Royal College of General Practitioners in Northern Ireland has said.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Dr Laurence Dorman said while GPs are aware some patients are having difficulties accessing services, the phone-first system was necessary to ease "massive pressures" on the system.

The system was adopted by most GP surgeries in spring 2020 to minimise the risk of infection of Covid-19.

"We're quite aware that some patients are having genuine difficulties accessing our services. There are massive pressures on general practice, like there are on emergency departments," he said.

"When you're speaking to your GP, that is a consultation, they're making difficult clinical decisions on the telephone. A lot of our patients are really liking the system because they don't have to take time off work or family commitments. The second bit to remember is this is your consultation starting - it has a myriad of options including us converting that to face-to-face. It's a blended offering, it's not an either-or offering."

While it's not possible to examine someone "physically" over the phone, other measures can be taken, he said. "The benefit of the telephone is that it can make things more efficient. We don't have hard data about health outcomes but we have to work with what's available."

Up to 200,000 patients a week are contacting GP services and the pressures on the system are "unsustainable", he said.

When asked whether the phone-first system means some patients are turning to emergency departments in order to see a doctor, Dr Dorman said "the solution in that needs to lie in investing in general practice services".

Before Covid-19, Dr Dorman said he would ordinarily have seen 12 patients over a two-hour period but is now carrying out consultations with 30. "We are doing this to meet [the public's] needs. It's not a perfect system," he said.