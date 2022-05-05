GPs cleared of covering up sleeping pill prescriptions

Two GPs have been cleared of trying to conceal from officials how many highly addictive sleeping tablets they were prescribing to patients.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) ruled there was no case to answer in relation to accusations of dishonesty against Dr Paul Flanigan and Dr Gabrielle McKeever.

A fitness to practise panel was told they handed out private prescriptions to patients at their GP surgery in Cookstown so that prescribing levels of potentially dangerous drugs would be “artificially reduced” in an official audit process.

While NHS prescriptions are heavily monitored, this is not the case for private prescriptions, with the only record of them being the prescription itself and any mention on patient notes, the MPTS panel was told.

Dr Flanigan and Dr McKeever were accused of failings by the General Medical Council (GMC) in relation to their use of private prescriptions at Loy Medical Practice between 2011 and 2015.

The panel was told officials had raised concerns about the number of ‘Z’ drugs and benzodiazepines prescribed by the practice, where Dr Flanigan and Dr McKeever were partners.

The tribunal was told that in 2011, the prescribing of benzodiazepines and ‘Z’ drugs in Northern Ireland “was approximately twice the UK average”.

Loy Medical Practice had been identified as being within the upper third of all practices in Northern Ireland, which “was a position of concern that required review”, the fitness to practice panel was told.

‘Z’ drugs include the likes of zopiclone and zolpidem, which are commonly used for the short-term treatment of insomnia.

Benzodiazepines, which include diazepam and lorazepam, are used to treat the likes of insomnia and anxiety.

A meeting was held between Loy Medical Practice and the now defunct Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) in May 2011, where it was agreed doctors would reduce their prescribing of ‘Z’ drugs and benzodiazepines.

The practice was to receive a payment of £507.20 if a reduced prescribing target was achieved.

However, concerns were subsequently raised about the number of private prescriptions being dispensed by community pharmacists in the area, and an investigation was launched.

The tribunal was told that officials from the HSCB visited two GP surgeries on October 21, 2015, in relation to the investigation, one of which was Loy Medical Practice.

It was alleged by the GMC that during the meeting, at which Dr McKeever was not present, Dr Flanigan told officials the new prescribing protocol had been met with “patient resistance”.

However, following applications made by counsel representing the doctors, the MPTS panel announced on Thursday there was “no case to answer” and that the doctors’ fitness to practise was not impaired.

It came after the tribunal previously heard there was no record in notes from the meeting on October 21, 2015, to prove the allegation that Dr Flanigan had said doctors met with “patient resistance” when prescribing of ‘Z’ drugs and benzodiazepines was reduced.