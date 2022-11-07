Head of Northern Ireland GPs pledges support to nurses as they prepare to join colleagues across the UK on the picket line

Nurses across the UK look set to strike.

Imminent strike action by thousands of Northern Ireland nurses is a stand against unsafe staffing levels within the beleaguered NHS, a leading doctor has said.

Dr Alan Stout said medics will continue to support the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) as the union said it believes it has secured adequate support for strike action by members across the UK.

“It definitely isn’t a good time to be unwell, there is no single part of the health service which is coping at the moment,” said Dr Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland.

“We have always supported our nursing colleagues and we still do.

“What the strike is doing is actually sticking up for patients and recognising that staff levels are unsafe.

“We’ve been saying for some time that the stress on staff has been increasing, that staff are being pushed harder and harder and harder.

“All staff will continue to maintain their professional values to make sure the right people are prioritised so that those who are really sick will get the care they need.

“However, this is what our political leaders should be doing.

“It is currently healthcare staff who are being held accountable by the public for the problems facing the health service and that’s not acceptable in any shape or form.”

Professor Deirdre Heenan, who was part of a panel which carried out a major review of the health service in Northern Ireland, said urgent action is required to demonstrate the Government understands the contribution of the nursing profession.

“Health and social care is already beyond full stretch and facing into the most difficult winter in the history of the NHS,” she said.

“Whilst it is remarkably resilient, the impact of Covid-19, staff shortages, spiralling waiting lists and the social care crisis are combining to create unsustainable pressures.”

The final results of an RCN ballot on strike, which closed last Wednesday, are not expected until the middle of the week.

However, the union’s general secretary, Pat Cullen, who led Northern Ireland members in successful industrial action in 2019 and 2020, tweeted at the weekend: “I am really confident about our results and signs are that members have spoken very clearly across the UK.”

And in a statement issued by the RCN, she said: “Patients are at great risk when there aren’t enough nurses.

“Huge numbers of staff — both experienced and newer recruits — are deciding they cannot see a future in a nursing profession that is not valued nor treated fairly.

“As we begin action, politicians in every part of the UK will be challenged to back their nursing staff and understand the strength of public support.”

Under Northern Ireland legislation, industrial action must begin within four weeks of a ballot, meaning nurses here could begin their strike before the end of the month.

The action could essentially see all but emergency services impacted as part of the largest ever walk-out by nurses across the UK.

Details of how services will be affected, including whether strike action will be co-ordinated across the UK, will be finalised once the final outcome of the ballot is known.

The development comes as the day-to-day running of the health service in Northern Ireland has been passed to the Department of Health’s permanent secretary, Peter May.

Robin Swann stood down as health minister last month amid the ongoing failure to establish a fully functioning Executive at Stormont.

It also comes as the Department of Health faces a £450m projected deficit in its budget this year and as pay parity between Northern Ireland healthcare workers and their colleagues in the rest of the UK has ceased once again.

Achieving pay parity was a major aim of the industrial action carried out by healthcare unions in Northern Ireland at the end of 2019 and start of 2020.

This was restored following an agreement between the unions and Mr Swann as he took up his post as health minister in January 2020.

However, it came to an end earlier this year as NHS workers in England, Scotland and Wales all received a pay rise recommended by the independent NHS pay review bodies.

At the time, Mr Swann said that without a public pay sector policy set by the Executive, he was unable to award a pay rise to staff.

Voicing his support to award a pay rise on a par with the other UK nations, Mr Swann said the difficulties he faced were being further exacerbated by the financial challenges facing his department in the absence of an Executive.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said officials “remains committed” to implementing the below inflation pay award recommended by the independent pay review bodies.

However, acknowledging it has been rejected by healthcare unions, she said “a UK-wide solution” is required to address their concerns.