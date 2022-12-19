Health bosses introduce new rules to help ‘deeply distressing’ pressures on Northern Ireland hospitals

Chief executives of Northern Ireland’s health trusts are introducing new initiatives to help deal with the heavy pressures on the health service this winter.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the health bosses said: “As members of this community as well as health and social care service leaders, we are deeply distressed at the ongoing situation in our hospitals.

“Although strenuous efforts are being made to alleviate the pressures, we have a serious capacity deficit which means too many people are waiting too long for care. Much of the impact of this is falling on frail and ill older people and on the staff caring for them.

“Pressures on services are expected to intensify further after Christmas and into the early months of 2023.

“The case for long-term investment and reform to effectively build capacity has been well made. Right now, however, we have to use whatever levers are available to us to reduce delays and prioritise patient safety.”

New initiatives to be implemented include:

Patients leaving hospital no later than 48 hours after confirmation they are medically fit for discharge and where a suitable placement which can meet their needs is available.

A maximum limit of three hours for ambulance handover will apply at all emergency departments. For ambulances waiting up to three hours for handover, it is agreed to maintain the focus on immediate release of ambulance crews to respond to immediately life-threatening Category 1 calls.

Maximum use made of available space in wards and throughout hospitals, to improve patient flow out of overcrowded emergency departments. This will also include, where appropriate, use of chairs rather than beds for patients medically fit to leave hospitals.

The chief executives added: “These are not steps that we ever wanted or indeed imagined having to introduce. They are not designed as a long-term solution, but as actions to reduce the risk to patients waiting in unacceptable circumstances in ambulances and emergency departments.

“What we absolutely require is a long-term funding settlement and a health and care system which properly reflects demographic trends and is capable of meeting rising levels of demand.

“In the meantime, we cannot passively accept the status quo, with all that it means for patient care and safety.”

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said that the NHS UK-wide is facing an “incredibly challenging and disrupted” time, as nurses suggested strikes could potentially last six months.

Last week, nurses throughout Northern Ireland joined colleagues across the UK in the biggest ever NHS strike, as part of a bitter dispute over pay.

Northern Ireland nurses are paid some of the lowest salaries in the UK, and the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland has said they have been left with no other option that to take industrial action.

A second nursing strike is planned for Tuesday.

Bosses within the health trusts have been issuing warnings about the pressures it faces this season for months.

Services continue to face massive strain as the combination of Covid, Strep A, flu, RSV and other respiratory illnesses are heaping further demand on the NHS.

The Department of Health welcomed what it described as “pragmatic” steps aimed at reducing ambulance handover delays and excessive patient waits in hospital Emergency Departments.

“It is clear that the long-term solution to health and social care pressures involves sustained action to enhance the system’s capacity,” it said in a statement.

“This will include reform and sustained investment in rebuilding services, including ongoing workforce investment.

“Given the current and expected pressures on services, Trusts are rightly deploying all feasible measures to prioritise patient safety.”

DUP MLA Pam Cameron also welcomed the “undoubtedly difficult and sensitive decisions” which she said are needed to reduce bed days lost, increase in-patient capacity and ensure the NHS has the tools to secure better outcomes for those most in need.

‘‘With ambulances routinely backed up outside our Emergency Departments for hours, Trusts are right to get to grips with serious delays facing discharge from hospital,” she added.

“Nobody should face hours waiting on an ambulance or waiting to be admitted to hospital when there are viable options available to reduce delay.

"The introduction of a wait time of no more than three hours for ambulances is therefore a clear and important statement of intent.”

Ms Cameron said the DUP believes every patient should be actively involved in decisions about their care and treatment with ample time provided for a care package to be agreed while patients remain in hospital.

“However where this is not possible, or in circumstances where a patient’s chosen package is not immediately available, it seems reasonable for that process, if practicable, to continue in an alternative setting.

"This would help to maximise available acute care beds in our hospitals.

Of course, continuity of care should be paramount throughout this process. Assurances have been provided that there will be no cost to the patient or their family for interim placements. It will not affect their place on waiting list for their preferred care option.

"Each trust now needs to ensure those commitments are practically honoured and that no patient is unfairly disadvantaged.’’