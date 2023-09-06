Health buildings in NI should be checked for collapse-prone concrete, officials say

An assessment of health buildings in Northern Ireland should check for collapse-prone concrete, it has been recommended.

A safety notice has been issued by officials over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The material, which is much weaker than traditional concrete, was primarily used in buildings from the 1960s to the 1980s and has a “useful life” of around 30 years.

The “bubbly” form of concrete is normally found in the panels of roofs and occasionally in floors and walls.

Concerns have led to more than 100 schools in England to partially or fully shut.

However, experts fear other buildings could be affected, with offices, court houses, hospitals and factories potentially at risk of collapse.

The Department of Health’s (DoH) Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre has now issued an alert.

It has recommended that health buildings in NI are checked, with particular focus on those built between the 1960s and 1980s.

“Where RAAC planks are used in flat roofs (and floors of multi-storey buildings), there is the potential for collapse if action to mitigate/remediate is not taken,” the safety notice reads.

“In 2018, a flat roof of a school constructed using RAAC planks collapsed suddenly, with little warning.

“Fortunately, this occurred at a weekend when the building was unoccupied. The collapse was attributed to RAAC planks older than 30 years.

“Within the health estate in England, investigations have identified RAAC in more than 30 hospitals, and works are underway to address this risk.

“RAAC panels have also been identified in the health estates in Scotland and Wales.

“Given the extensive use of this construction method in Great Britain, it is recommended that an assessment of health buildings in NI is undertaken to determine if any RAAC planks are present, so that appropriate action can be taken.”

It adds: “An appropriately experienced chartered structural engineer or chartered building surveyor familiar with RAAC should be appointed to conduct any further detailed inspections required.

“If RAAC is present, they should also carry out a risk assessment and provide advice and recommendations regarding any risk mitigation actions required.”

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath said he had written to DoH Permanent Secretary Peter May calling for an assessment of our health infrastructure.

He said any presence of RAAC here must be established as soon as possible so that “we can take whatever steps may be necessary as a result”.

“At a time when our health service is under huge pressure and services are stretched to the limit, any need for costly repairs would obviously be extremely challenging to finance and would raise serious questions around the continued use of these buildings to care for patients,” he said.

The DoH said: “The Department of Health is aware of the RAAC issue and assurances have been sought from the Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts in relation to its use within the NI healthcare estate.

“Initial findings are that we do not believe that RAAC panels were widely used in Northern Ireland healthcare facilities, if at all. However, guidance has been issued to the HSC Trusts. Where there is doubt, there is a survey that has to be undertaken to determine the condition of any RAAC to identify any necessary risk mitigation actions required.”