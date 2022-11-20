Health chief calls for fear ‘dial down’ over pause on emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital

The head of Northern Ireland’s Royal College of Surgeons has called for fear over the pause in emergency general surgery in Enniskillen to be “dialled down”.

Professor Mark Taylor, the director of the college, said politicians have a duty to explain the facts around a recent decision to withdraw emergency general surgery from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Last week it emerged the Western Trust was temporarily withdrawing the service over a failure to recruit general surgeons over a number of years, and said the decision was taken for public safety reasons.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, Professor Taylor said the majority of people attending the hospital will see no impact on their service, adding that a reversal of the decision would be giving people in Fermanagh a “second class” service.

“There are two processes here. There was an unplanned collapse of the service – that is not transformation,” he said.

“We have to look to the facts. The facts are in relation to this unplanned collapse, consultant surgeons do not want to work in the SWAH any more delivering emergency general surgery.

“This is not closure of acute status. This is not closure of the emergency department.

“This is the four to five people per day that currently come to SWAH with an acute general surgical problem. Only one of those may require an operation.

“They will not get the operation currently at SWAH because of the manpower crisis and they will have to transfer.

“I think we have got to dial down the noise to suggest fear to the people of Fermanagh.

The overall review of general surgery was exactly what the people of Fermanagh are looking for, whether you are living in Belcoo, Belleek or wherever – that you get the highest quality of emergency surgery.

“What the people are looking for at the moment in Fermanagh, and I have to tell them that, is to put services back in there that will give a second-class emergency surgical service compared to those in the bigger centres.”

On Friday, Brendan Lavery, the medical director of the Western Health and Social Care Trust said the hospital has attempted to make appointments six times over the last number of years and claimed they “tried everything we can”.

Meanwhile, consultant colorectal and general surgeon, Barry McAree accused some politicians of engaging in "parish pump politics".

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said he was “dismayed” by that language and said he had “genuine concerns” over the situation.

“We need to stop pretending what happened and what was announced on Thursday was transformation – it was not,” the politician said.

“What I will support is properly planned transformation. This is an unplanned collapse and no one is denying it. Transformation will require every step to be taken which includes the bit about speaking to communities.”

Local DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said there has been a failure of communication around the announcement.

“What we have seen is fear and worry about what is going on,” she added.

“Now what we are in is that people are angry, they are frustrated, they are worried and they are concerned.

“What I want to see are the best outcomes for patients and staff here in Fermanagh and South Tyrone. Concerns in the general public have to be addressed.

“People have to understand what is going on in relation to emergency general surgery.”