Health Minister doubles down on warning nursing pay demands can’t be met

The Health Minister has again warned he won’t be able to meet pay demands if nurses in Northern Ireland go on strike.

Robin Swann made the comments during a visit to the Ulster Hospital, as members of the Royal College of Nursing union in all four UK regions are to be balloted next month.

This week, health workers protested in Belfast to show their frustration at pay and working conditions as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes family budgets.

"The solution to the industrial action that has been proposed has to be a UK-wide approach,” Mr Swann told BBC Evening Extra.

"I made it very clear that the current financial package that I have doesn’t even meet the independent body recommendations, never mind the additional asks that we’re asking from our health service.

"I’ve always been clear in my support for our health workers in regards to what I’ve been able to do within my ministerial portfolio, but also within the budgetary availability that I’ve had.”

In the absence of a functioning Stormont Executive, he warned that his department was in risk of overspending by £400m this year alone.

Fiona Devlin is chair of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland.

She told the programme that local nurses were considering strike action, as otherwise there could be a pay disparity with other UK regions.

“You have to realise what is being offered by the government’s across the rest of the UK...it’s not a payrise, it’s still actually a pay cut in real terms,” she said.

On the budget challenges facing the Health Minister, she said: “You can’t blame nursing wanting to be paid the money, to recognise the skills of the safety critical profession that it is.

"It’s unfair to say the money’s not there. For years, we have endured paycuts and below inflation pay offers.

"At the moment, I think people have to look outside the box and realise that to invest in nurses, you’re investing in patient care.

"At the moment the care that is being given in Northern Ireland, and right across the rest of the UK, is unsafe.

"Patient care has been compromised, we cannot hold to ransom healthcare workers for the inadequacy of the mismanagement of the health service for years.”