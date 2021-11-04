Health Minister opens new £115m Acute Services block at Ulster Hospital

The Health Minister Robin Swann has officially opened a new £115m Acute Services Block at the Ulster Hospital.

The state of the art facility has six levels, will provide 213 beds across nine wards and will host the new Emergency Department opening next spring.

On arrival, the Health Minister was handed a pair of surgical scissors to cut a ribbon to mark the occasion before taking a tour of the new facility.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Swann addressed growing pressures on Emergency Departments across Northern Ireland, including concerns some could be forced to close their doors.

"It’s not inevitable. I don’t want that to happen, the people working in our Trusts and EDs don’t want that to happen either,” he said.

"I think it’s right that we put out that precautionary message that that could happen, but nobody wants it to get there."

He asked the public to do their part in easing pressure by getting flu and booster vaccines.

Asked by the Belfast Telegraph about winter pressures and at what point he would consider bringing back stricter Covid restrictions, Mr Swann said: “It’s always something we’ve done over the last 20 months.

"You look at the trajectory of the increase of infection rates, you look at additional pressures coming on our hospital systems due to more Covid patients.

"Unfortunately what we’re seeing over the last few weeks is a plateauing of all those figures so it’s not getting worse.”

He added: “I prefer it would get better and that we actually see a decrease in that.

"As I say and I keep repeating, we know what works. It’s about good hand hygiene, good respiratory hygiene moving forward.

"And getting not just the Covid vaccines but also the flu vaccines as well.”

This Saturday medical, Stroke, Renal, Gynaecology and care of the elderly wards will transfer to the new complex on Saturday, taking over from the existing ward block which opened in 1962.

Patient and visitor flow will also be enhanced with essential links with the recently constructed Inpatient Ward Block and Critical Care Complex.

A new Nuclear Medicine service has also been installed to provide a diagnostic and treatment service for adults and children.

The Interim lead nurse for Unscheduled Care Rhonda Marks says staff are excited about the move.

“This Acute Services Block will enable staff to continue to deliver a high quality of care to acutely unwell patients, in a superior work environment. This welcoming, bright and spacious area will allow us to ensure each patient’s stay is a much more positive experience.”

The Trust’s Chief Executive Roisin Coulter added: “We are immensely proud of the Acute Services Block which delivers state of the art facilities to improve infection control, patient experience, privacy and dignity and will provide our staff with fit for purpose, modern facilities in which to provide the highest quality of care to our patients.”