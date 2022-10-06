Health Minister Robin Swann announces £7.1m for social care direct payments, including 12% uplift in hourly rate

Social carers directly employed by the person they care for should receive an uplift of around 12% in their hourly rate, amid an additional £7.1m announced by the Health Minister.

The announcement came as Mr Swann was visiting the Centre for Independent Living at Beechill Business Park in Belfast.

The additional money will be made available for social care direct payments which are available when someone has been assessed as needing help from social services and would like to arrange and pay for their own care and support services instead of receiving them directly from their local health trust.

Speaking about the announcement, the Health Minister said: “Social care services continue to face significant pressures and will continue to do so if things do not change.

"I have been clear on the need for a longer-term solution, which includes multi-year budgets and sustained funding. Working on short term budgets, is not an efficient or effective way to build for the future.

“The £7.1m I have announced today is aimed at providing specific support for care provided through direct payments and follows previous support packages for staff in the domiciliary care and care home workforces.

"This additional funding will allow disabled people more flexibility to employ individuals to best meet their specific needs ensuring a more personalised delivery of care.

"Personal assistants employed through Self-Directed Support play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for the disabled person they are employed by and I am pleased to be able to recognise the value they bring to both individuals, and the wider Health and Social care system, by this £7.1m uplift.”