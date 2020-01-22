Health Minister Robin Swann to meet families over suicides

Health Minister Robin Swann plans to visit north Belfast "in the near future" following an invitation from a priest.

Fr Gary Donegan has invited Mr Swann to the Houben Centre to meet bereaved families to help him understand the extent of the suicide crisis.

The former Holy Cross parish priest said the return of Stormont presents a timely opportunity to tackle the issue.

On Monday Fr Donegan said he believes a mental health and suicide tsar is needed to help tackle Northern Ireland's chronic problem before more young people die.

"Robin Swann comes across as a good man, a family man, a man with integrity. I'm inviting him to the Houben Centre in north Belfast to meet these families bereaved by suicide to show him what this is actually like," he said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said Mr Swann was checking his schedule for a suitable date.