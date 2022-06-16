Health Minister Robin Swann to publish plan for reshaping Northern Ireland hospital care

A new design plan for reshaping hospital care in Northern Ireland is to be published and put out to consultation in the autumn.

The Health Minister Robin Swann made the announcement on Thursday following a meeting with a cross-party group of MLAs.

In a written statement to the Assembly, Mr Swann said fixing the “long standing issues” in the health service required a “concerted and sustained effort, additional funding and time”.

Mr Swann urged “everyone in the Assembly” to play a “crucial role” in helping support the health and social care system.

“We need to change and reform how we provide services in order to deliver a better health service. Without change, we will simply be condemning patients and staff to more of the same,” the UUP minister said.

“Health reform does not mean closing or downgrading a single hospital. We will continue to need every square inch of the current estate. But the role of some hospitals will change.

“This will mean changing how we do some things. And yes, that will include reorganising how some services are provided, to create more centres of excellence able to deliver the quality and scale of services people need.

“The design plan will build on clinically led service reviews, public consultations and the strategies already in place – our building blocks for the future.”

Mr Swann added: “Debates about reforming our health service have often amounted to little more than talk. It is a story we know only too well. This is an opportunity to reset that debate, to move it on and to concentrate minds. It’s time to change the script.

“I also believe that our health service staff, who have given so much during the pandemic, and our citizens who have suffered so much, need to know that there is a solution that things will get better and we have a plan and a vision to get there.

“Of course this will take time, it will take funding, it will take prioritisation, but we need to have that final design plan we can all work to.”