Health Minister Swann announces £700m plan to ‘banish’ long waiting lists by 2026

‘Megaclinics’, enhanced pay and cross-border healthcare to be reimbursed

Robin Swann has set an ambitious target of less than five years to tackle Northern Ireland’s hospital waiting list shame.

Publishing his long-awaited elective care framework on Tuesday morning, the Health Minister said he wants “long waits to have been fully banished by March 2026”.

Read more Politicians must do the right thing, for sake of our health service

Mr Swann’s plan will see more regional surgical services set up, bringing an end to the current postcode lottery system of care under which wait times vary by years according to health trust.

He is bringing in enhanced rates of pay for staff to help address waiting lists and reimbursement for those that get health care provided across the border in the short term, while in the longer term will look to bring in a seven-day working week for operations.

Addressing his MLA colleagues as he unveiled the framework at Stormont on Tuesday morning, Mr Swann said: “Our waiting times are the worst of any UK region. It is simply not acceptable to me that the people of Northern Ireland should receive a lower standard of care than in other parts of the UK.

"We have a health service that prides itself on being available to all, free at the point of access. But with the current scale of our waiting times we are creating a two tier system.

"A system whereby those who can afford to pay privately receive diagnosis and treatment while those who cannot afford to pay languish on never ending waiting lists. It is abhorrent.

"There is little or no doubt that long waiting times will exacerbate, and perpetuate, existing health inequalities.

"This issue transcends politics - five Ministers from three different political parties have held the Health portfolio in this period – but it will require political will from all of the parties in the Executive to fix it.

"I view today as a staging post in the long struggle to turn our health service around. This crisis has been building up for years.

"There is a very heavy responsibility on all our shoulders. We must live up to it and deliver better public services.

"I have said it before about waiting lists, but it bears repeating. I cannot think of a more important issue facing not just my department, but the whole Executive and Assembly."

Covid green sites will be set up to reduce the likelihood of theatre lists being disrupted by the virus, while megaclinics, which will enable patients to see a range of specialists under one roof, will also be established.

Green prescription slips, familiar to patients across Northern Ireland, will also be axed to make way for a paperless prescribing system.

Operating theatres in NHS hospitals will also be leased to private healthcare providers so they can help to address the massive backlog of patients waiting for surgery.

However, the UUP minister has warned it will take £707.5m of additional money to fund the plans.

“I realise this is a big ask at a time when there are many financial demands on our public sector,” he said.

“However, we should have no illusions that this is a crisis that has already dragged on far too long.

“We owe to it patients and our great health and social care staff to push ahead with the painstaking process of rebuilding our health service.

“That must include a relentless drive to bring down waiting times.

“These are not statistics, but real-life stories of people waiting far too long in pain and discomfort.

“The time for talk is over. What we need now is concerted action.”

According to the framework, subject to funding approval by the Executive, no patient will wait longer than one year for a first outpatient or inpatient appointment, or 26 weeks for a diagnostic test by March 2026.

At the end of March this year, 189,753 people had been waiting longer than 52 weeks for a first outpatient appointment and 68,309 people had been waiting longer than one year for inpatient or day case treatment.

The framework has warned that, without action, the number of people waiting longer than a year for a first outpatient appointment will rocket to 232,000 by March 2026.

The number of people waiting longer than one year for inpatient or day case appointments will also rise significantly by 57% to 107,000 patients.

Mr Swann has set a series of tough targets to ensure the smooth roll out of his plans.

Among them, all trusts will move to provide a minimum of 25% of outpatient appointments virtually by October this year.

Megaclinics for orthopaedic outpatients, cataract services and pre-operative assessments will be in place by this September.

Breast assessment services will move to a regional booking system by the end of the year, while specialty assessment units, which aim to divert patients away from overstretched emergency departments, will be in place in a matter of months.

The way wait times are monitored will also be changed which will show how long patients wait for treatment from the point of referral.

In the longer term, Mr Swann wants operating theatres to function seven-days a week, although the framework acknowledges staff shortages will have to be addressed.

“There are, however, significant challenges to this,” it states.

“In addition to the necessary investment in the workforce, this will require significant engagement with staff.

“This is therefore a longer-term aspiration and is subject to the delivery of additional recurrent investment.”