Health Minister will not order public inquiry into Dr Watt neurology recall scandal

A number of official reviews are under way to examine the work of Dr Michael Watt, as well as the neurology service across Northern Ireland.

However, despite mounting evidence that hundreds of patients may have come to harm and concerns over supervision of the neurologist, the UUP MLA has said he will not order a public inquiry.

It comes after Alliance Party health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw asked Mr Swann whether he has plans to use powers under the Inquiries Act 2005 to convert the independent neurology probe into a full public inquiry.

These are major investigations, convened by a government minister, that can be gifted special powers to compel testimony and the release of other forms of evidence.

The only justification required for a public inquiry is the existence of public concern about a particular event or set of events.

High profile public inquiries in Northern Ireland in recent years have included the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, which examined the circumstances of the hospital deaths of five children, and the RHI Inquiry, which is due to release its findings on March 13. Calls have been growing for a public inquiry into the neurology scandal, particularly as it involved the largest ever recall of patients in Northern Ireland.

In December, the findings of a health service investigation revealed that 600 former patients of Dr Watt had been given an insecure diagnosis.

Some patients were told they had serious neurological conditions, such as MS, but were subsequently informed this was not the case.

It has also emerged that some patients were unnecessarily prescribed life-changing medications.

Health officials are currently in the process of putting together a redress scheme for those who have suffered harm as a result of the care they received.

Explaining his decision not to call a public inquiry into the situation, Mr Swann said: "The Independent Neurology Inquiry was established by the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health in May 2018 as a non-statutory inquiry. Its work forms part of a series of actions in response to the recall of neurology patients by the Belfast Trust.

"The inquiry is independent of all other organisations. I have met with the inquiry panel and am assured that they have made significant progress."

He added: "They are at a critical stage in the delivery of their terms of reference and on this basis I have no plans to change their status."

However, Mrs Bradshaw said there are serious questions to answer in the Health Minister's failure to grant full powers of public inquiry to the ongoing Independent Neurology Inquiry.

"It was made clear at the outset of the Independent Neurology Inquiry chaired by Brett Lockhart QC that it was of an inquisitorial nature rather than having full public inquiry status only because there was no minister to convert it," she said.

"Therefore, now that we have a minister, his refusal to switch the inquiry to give it full public inquiry powers will cause serious disquiet among those who have suffered through the failings in the neurology system, and suggests Stormont has learned nothing from the RHI debacle when again it initially refused a public inquiry.

"Patients, their families and indeed the public in general who are all users and potential users of the health service deserve to know precisely what went on before the biggest ever patient recall in Northern Ireland, and whether appropriate action was taken by those in authority to stop so many recalls being necessary.

"The public has a fundamental right to the fullest possible investigation to ensure that detailed learning points inform future services and there can be no repeat.

"By not ensuring that this is the fullest possible investigation, the public will rightly be left wondering why it was not, and what issues may not have been covered in full."

Mrs Bradshaw said the public has a right to know when things go wrong.

She added: "That this is a fundamental matter of public health only reinforces that point.

"Especially in the light of RHI, the minister must immediately provide direction to switch this inquiry from inquisitorial to public so that we can all have full faith in the outcome."