Health strike: Summit to be held on Thursday in attempt to break deadlock

Nurses and hospital staff on strike at midnight in the Ulster Hospital on December 18th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Nurses and health care workers on strike at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Nurses take to the picket lines over pay and patient safety. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Nurses are striking in a protest over pay and patient safety. Nurses and health care workers are pictured at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital - About 15,500 nurses in Northern Ireland have begun strike action in a dispute over pay and patient safety. 18/12/2019 Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

Ulster Hospital in Belfast - About 15,500 nurses in Northern Ireland have begun strike action in a dispute over pay and patient safety. 18/12/2019 Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

About 15,500 nurses in Northern Ireland have begun strike action in a dispute over pay and patient safety. 18/12/2019 Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland NHS workers at the Ulster Hospital in Belfast on Wednesday, December 18.

A health summit is set to be held in Northern Ireland on Thursday to try and find a solution to the ongoing crisis.

Northern Ireland's health workers went on strike due to disagreements over pay and safe staffing levels. Around 15,000 people were involved in strike action. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) took to the picket line for the first time in its 103-year history and was joined by workers in Nipsa, Unison and Unite trade unions. Paramedics also took to picket lines.

The Health and Social Care Board say that the total number of cancelled medical appointments on Wednesday stands at 4,749.

A nurse described the strike as the "saddest day" of her career. She joined the picket lines for what was deemed to be be the biggest ever industrial action in the history of the Northern Ireland health service.

It comes after a last ditch attempt to find a solution to the crisis failed last night.

Services such as chemotherapy, intensive care units and palliative care services were exempt from the actions.

However, emergency departments and minor injury units were affected and paramedics only attended the most life-threatening calls for 24 hours.

The strike has now ended. Here's how the day unfolded: