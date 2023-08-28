Health Trust responds to Alliance MLA’s claims and calls for sustained investment

The Belfast Trust has responded to Sorcha Eastwood’s claims about “abysmal conditions” for cancer patients in the City Hospital’s haematology unit.

The Alliance MLA’s husband, Dale Shirlow, is spending six months in the ward – receiving daily chemotherapy – after being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

A spokesman said Ms Eastwood’s concerns had been addressed. “The Trust appreciate a long stay in hospital for haematology patients can be extremely challenging, and individuals can be referred for psychological support if required,” he said.

The Trust said the variety of food choices for long-term inpatients was challenging “and we work closely with catering colleagues to ensure specific patient requests are met, as far as possible”.

On the issue of medication, the spokesman stated: “Whilst the hospital pharmacy stores a full range of medication, on occasion they may not be able to provide a specific brand of medication that a patient may request.

“On such occasions patients are always offered alternative brands of the same medication which they may choose to accept or decline.”

The Trust said it deployed “strict infection, prevention and control practices in keeping with policy requirements” with infection prevention control practices in the unit “continually independently audited, with a consistent high level of compliance”.

The spokesman added: “In relation to Covid-19, face coverings are no longer mandatory, with some exceptions. Whilst visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings, we do not have the power to enforce this.”

The spokesman said the 28-bed ward unit had “a mix of shared bays and side rooms”.

He added: “The Trust acknowledges that the infrastructure on Ward 10 North requires improvement, and we have been working with the commissioners and the Department of Health for a number of years to secure investment for a new single-bedded unit, which is in progress at present.

“If any patient or family member wishes to raise concerns we would encourage them to speak to the nurse in charge.”

The Department of Health said it was aware of “very significant pressures” currently impacting on cancer care here. It referred to the Cancer Care Strategy 2022-2032 launched last year.

“There is no easy fix for the challenges cancer services in Northern Ireland are facing, and significant and sustained investment through a multi-year budget is required,” a spokesman said.